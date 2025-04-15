A young man is seen sitting in the attic of the bedroom, watching the newly married couple sitting on a flower-decorated bed, leaving them stunned.

In this era of social media, everyone from young children to the elderly is addicted to making reels. People create strange and bizarre content to become famous on social media. For more likes and followers, they are even making their private lives public.

A similar video has gone viral where the bride and groom are seen sitting on a bed decorated with beautiful flowers. Another young man sitting in the attic of the room is seen staring at the couple. The bride and groom are stunned to see the young man sitting above.



Netizens react

The viral video posted from an X account named 'Haste Raho' (@Haste__Raho), so far, has garnered over 48,000 views.

A user wrote, “This is the perfect CCTV. Someone please tell us what is happening here? I am also waiting for the program to start. Shouldn't you do this even for fun?”

Another commented, “Think for a moment what the bride's situation might be”.