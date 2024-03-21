Arvind Kejriwal arrested: 'He will remain Delhi CM, will work from jail if need be,' says AAP's Atishi

Arvind Kejriwal will continue as the Delhi Chief Minister and discharge his duties from jail, the Aam Aadmi Party said today minutes after he was arrested in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was on Thursday arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. Arvind Kejriwal will continue to serve as Delhi Chief Minister from jail, the Aam Aadmi Party announced today, only minutes after he was detained in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.

Speaking on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by the ED, AAP leader Atishi said, “We have received news that ED has arrested Arvind Kejriwal… We have always said that Arvind Kejriwal will run the government from jail. He will remain the CM of Delhi. We have filed a case in the Supreme Court. Our lawyers are reaching SC. We will demand SC have an urgent hearing tonight.”

"We made it clear from the beginning that he will work from jail if need be. There is no law that stops him from doing so. He has not been convicted," she added.

The probe team arrived at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwa's residence on Thursday evening to serve the 10th summons to the AAP convenor in in an excise policy-linked money laundering case. Expecting a ruckus after Kejriwal's arrest, Section 144 has been implemented outside his house and the ED office in Delhi. As many as 4-5 phones and two tablets have been seized by the ED from the CM’s residence.

The development came hours after the Delhi High Court refused interim relief to the AAP supremo in connection with the Enforcement Directorate summonses issued to him in the liquor policy case.