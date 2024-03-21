Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Arvind Kejriwal arrested: 'He will remain Delhi CM, will work from jail if need be,' says AAP's Atishi

    Arvind Kejriwal will continue as the Delhi Chief Minister and discharge his duties from jail, the Aam Aadmi Party said today minutes after he was arrested in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.

    Arvind Kejriwal arrested: 'He will remain Delhi CM, will work from jail if need be,' says Atishi gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 21, 2024, 9:45 PM IST

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was on Thursday arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. Arvind Kejriwal will continue to serve as Delhi Chief Minister from jail, the Aam Aadmi Party announced today, only minutes after he was detained in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.

    Speaking on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by the ED, AAP leader Atishi said, “We have received news that ED has arrested Arvind Kejriwal… We have always said that Arvind Kejriwal will run the government from jail. He will remain the CM of Delhi. We have filed a case in the Supreme Court. Our lawyers are reaching SC. We will demand SC have an urgent hearing tonight.”

    "We made it clear from the beginning that he will work from jail if need be. There is no law that stops him from doing so. He has not been convicted," she added.  

    The probe team arrived at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwa's residence on Thursday evening to serve the 10th summons to the AAP convenor in in an excise policy-linked money laundering case.  Expecting a ruckus after Kejriwal's arrest, Section 144 has been implemented outside his house and the ED office in Delhi. As many as 4-5 phones and two tablets have been seized by the ED from the CM’s residence.

    The development came hours after the Delhi High Court refused interim relief to the AAP supremo in connection with the Enforcement Directorate summonses issued to him in the liquor policy case. 

    Last Updated Mar 21, 2024, 9:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Why did ED arrest Arvind Kejriwal? Case history, ED's charges and more

    Why did ED arrest Arvind Kejriwal? Case history, ED's charges and more

    BREAKING CBI registers FIR against former TMC MP Mahua Moitra in cash-for-query case snt

    BREAKING: CBI registers FIR against former TMC MP Mahua Moitra in cash-for-query case

    Explained Will Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest dent AAP's prospects in Lok Sabha Elections 2024 snt

    Explained: Will Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest dent AAP's prospects in Lok Sabha Elections 2024?

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Arrested by Enforcement Directorate in money laundering case

    ED arrests Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in money laundering case linked to excise policy scam probe

    BREAKING Delhi CM Kejriwal moves SC after HC denied protection from coercive action in ED case snt

    Delhi CM Kejriwal moves SC against HC order denying him protection from coercive action in ED case

    Recent Stories

    Why did ED arrest Arvind Kejriwal? Case history, ED's charges and more

    Why did ED arrest Arvind Kejriwal? Case history, ED's charges and more

    BREAKING CBI registers FIR against former TMC MP Mahua Moitra in cash-for-query case snt

    BREAKING: CBI registers FIR against former TMC MP Mahua Moitra in cash-for-query case

    Explained Will Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest dent AAP's prospects in Lok Sabha Elections 2024 snt

    Explained: Will Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest dent AAP's prospects in Lok Sabha Elections 2024?

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Arrested by Enforcement Directorate in money laundering case

    ED arrests Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in money laundering case linked to excise policy scam probe

    US government sues Apple over monopoly of smartphone market gcw

    US government sues Apple over monopoly of smartphone market

    Recent Videos

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH) snt

    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Worlds happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH) snt

    World's happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH) snt

    India's 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Modi ji is like a member of our family People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH) snt

    'Modi ji is like a member of our family': People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon