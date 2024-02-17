Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Delhi Assembly passes confidence motion through voice vote; Kejriwal's AAP wins 'trust vote'

    The vote of confidence in the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government was passed in the Delhi Assembly on Saturday, following Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s address. 

    First Published Feb 17, 2024, 1:51 PM IST

    The vote of confidence in the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government was passed in the Delhi Assembly on Saturday, following Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s address. Earlier, addressing the Delhi Assembly, said he was confident his party would “rid the country of the BJP” in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. The House passed the motion of confidence through a voice vote, with 54 of the AAP's 62 MLAs present during the voting.

    While addressing the Assembly, Arvind Kejriwal, also the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief, launched a scathing attack on the BJP. "AAP is the biggest challenger to BJP, which is why it is under attack from all sides," added Kejriwal.

    He said, "We have majority in the House but this confidence motion was needed because BJP was trying to poach AAP MLAs. The AAP will free country from BJP in 2029 elections even if they win this year's Lok Sabha polls."

    "The MLAs were told that 21 AAP legislators have agreed to leave the party and more are in touch with the BJP. To join the BJP, they gave the MLAs ₹ 25 crore. I was informed by the MLAs that they declined. We discovered that seven MLAs, not 21, had been approached when we spoke with other MLAs," he added.

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in his speech at the Assembly, said that his party is not here for the satta (power), but for seva (service), whether or not they remain MLAs, Ministers and CMs. He said he has faced attacks in the past, been slapped, got ink thrown on him and now they want to arrest him.

    Arvind Kejriwal also made an appearance via video conference this morning before a Delhi court in anticipation of the trust vote, citing his refusal to comply with five previous summonses from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the liquor policy matter. The case will be heard by the court again on March 16.

    Last Updated Feb 17, 2024, 2:06 PM IST
