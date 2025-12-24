Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik chaired a high-level security meeting in Itanagar, emphasizing people's safety as the top priority. He called for a people-centric approach, use of technology, and sustained vigilance in border areas.

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.), chaired a high-level security review meeting at Lok Bhavan, Itanagar on December 23. According to a release, the State Home Minister Mama Natung, Chief Secretary Manish Gupta, senior officials of the State Government, representatives from the State Police, Border Roads, Assam Rifles, and Central Reserve Police Force, in addition to Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police of Tirap, Changlang, and Longding Districts, participated in the review meeting. This was a follow-up to the Security Review Meeting, held at Namsai on July 26, 2025.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Governor Emphasises People-Centric Security and Vigilance

The Governor emphasised that the safety and security of the people must always remain the State Government's foremost priority, and that every effort should be made to eliminate fear and instil confidence among citizens. He stressed that peace and security are the foundations of development, and people can progress only when they feel safe in their homes and communities.

The Governor called for a people-centric approach to security, where the administration and security agencies work proactively to protect lives, livelihoods, and public trust. He said that district-level administrations must remain constantly alert and responsive, particularly in sensitive and border areas.

Emphasising the growing role of technology, the Governor urged the security forces and the civil administration to leverage modern tools and systems to further strengthen the State's security apparatus. Referring to the arrest of agents and highlighting the strategic importance of Arunachal Pradesh, he cautioned that external forces and elements from neighbouring States may attempt to create disturbances, and therefore, sustained vigilance and preparedness are essential to safeguard peace and stability. He added that when Arunachal Pradesh is secured, the Nation is secured.

Coordination and Public Trust Key to Security Challenges

Commending the exemplary coordination among the uniformed forces deployed in the State, the Governor remarked that cooperation and mutual trust are the keys to finding lasting solutions to security challenges. He also lauded the armed forces for their sustained efforts in building goodwill and harmonious relations with the local population, noting that winning the confidence of the people is as vital as operational readiness.

State Government Initiatives Highlighted

During the discussion, the State Home Minister highlighted several important initiatives of the State Government, including the surrender policy to bring misguided youth back into the mainstream, the implementation of the e-Inner Line Permit (e-ILP) system, and other measures to strengthen internal security and governance. He reaffirmed the Government's commitment to maintaining peace, improving service delivery, and ensuring the safety and well-being of all citizens.

Progress Since Namsai Meeting Reviewed

The State Police, the Border Roads Organisation, and the Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police provided a comprehensive update on the action taken following the deliberations of the Namsai Security Meeting. Through detailed presentations, they outlined the measures initiated on the ground, progress achieved so far, and the challenges being addressed to further strengthen the security framework of the State. (ANI)