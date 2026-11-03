Arunachal CM Pema Khandu refutes rumors of forced displacement regarding the Siang project, urging for dialogue while asserting that the government will prioritize public consultation and transparency over any unilateral decision-making process.

CM Khandu Addresses Misinformation

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday refuted claims of forced displacement of residents due to the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), describing the information as false. "Some people and groups are spreading false information about the SUMP. They claim that a decision regarding dam has already been taken, that families will be forced from their homes and that land will be taken without consent. None of this is true. It hurts me to see our mothers, elders and youth losing sleep over things that are not happening. Our people deserve accurate information to understand the project, its strategic importance and the concerns associated with it," said CM Khandu.

Emphasis on Dialogue and Rule of Law

In his letter, Khandu asserted that the Arunachal Pradesh government remains committed to dialogue and to address concerns regarding SUMP. However, he also emphasised that those who choose violence are not above the law. "Dialogue requires trust and mutual understanding, and we remain committed to dialogue, consent and finding a constructive way forward. We are committed to listening to you, understanding your concerns and addressing them with transparency. Violence can never be the answer. Bandhs, blockades and attacks bring no solutions and only make our own people suffer. Those who choose violence, threaten our brothers and sisters or take the law into their own hands must clearly understand that no one is above the law," added Khandu.

Strategic Importance and Security Concerns

Addressing concerns over the proposed dams, Khandu stated that China has begun construction of a dam on the Yarlung Tsangpo River, which is located around 40 kilometres from the border, on July 19, 2025, without consulting India on this matter. Hence, according to Khandu, this situation leaves the valley vulnerable to severe water risks, ranging from sudden high-volume surges arriving with little warning to acute water scarcity during dry winter months, because nearly 65 per cent of the Aane Siang originates in China. To counter these challenges, the Chief Minister noted that SUMP must be scientifically and technically explored as a feasible option to manage seasonal water shifts and maintain the ecological flow of both the Siang and Brahmaputra rivers.

Commitment to Public Consultation

However, he assured residents that neither the state government nor the central government will take any decision on the Siang project without detailed and extensive public consultations. He further noted that the pre-feasibility report is merely the initial step to assess basic feasibility and establish a factual basis for further technical investigation and informed decision-making. At the conclusion of the letter, Khandu appealed to the Adi community to engage in free and frank discussions regarding SUMP.

Background on Regional Unrest

The latest outreach comes amid sustained opposition from sections of the indigenous Adi community over the Siang project, with residents raising concerns over possible village submergence, displacement, loss of ancestral land, livelihoods, and ecological consequences. Its location in a seismically active region has also raised questions regarding dam safety. Opposition intensified in October, with protests turning violent in late September and again on October 23. Protesters set fire to a National Hydroelectric Power Corporation office and a police station in Pasighat, while several vehicles and properties linked to political leaders were damaged. The unrest prompted additional security deployment and renewed efforts by the state government to initiate dialogue. However, on October 25, Khandu held separate meetings with legislators and indigenous community representatives to discuss the pre-feasibility report, environmental concerns, and national security implications. The situation has remained tense over the past week.