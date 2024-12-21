Arrest warrant issued against former cricketer Robin Uthappa for alleged Rs 23 lakh Provident Fund fraud

An arrest warrant has been issued against former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa following allegations of Provident Fund (PF) fraud. Uthappa, who ran Centuries Lifestyle Brand Private Limited, is accused of withholding Rs 23 lakh in employee PF contributions after deducting them from their salaries.

A warrant for the arrest of former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa has been issued in connection with allegations of Provident Fund (PF) fraud. The PF Regional Commissioner, Shadakshari Gopal Reddy, authorized the warrant and instructed the Pulakeshinagar police to take appropriate action. Uthappa, who ran a private company called Centuries Lifestyle Brand Private Limited, is accused of withholding employees' Provident Fund contributions after deducting them from their salaries—the alleged fraud totals Rs 23 lakh.

In a letter dated December 4, Commissioner Reddy directed the police to carry out the arrest warrant. However, the warrant was returned to the PF office as Uthappa is reportedly believed to have relocated. Authorities are now intensifying their efforts to locate the cricketer and enforce the law.

Under Section 405 of the Indian Penal Code, Uthappa could be charged with 'criminal breach of trust.' This section holds employers accountable for deducting employee contributions to the Provident Fund (PF) or Family Pension Fund and failing to deposit those funds. If the deducted money is not deposited, the employer is considered to have dishonestly misappropriated the funds, thus violating the law.

Robin Uthappa, who retired from all forms of cricket in 2022, showcased remarkable form during his recent participation in the Hong Kong Sixes tournament in November, playing as though he had never stepped away from the game. The right-handed wicketkeeper batter has played 46 One Day Internationals (ODIs), amassing 934 runs at an impressive strike rate of 90.59.

