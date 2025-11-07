The NHRC has taken cognisance of an Army officer's alleged murder by railway attendant Zubair Memon on a train in Rajasthan. It has issued notices to the Railway Board and RPF, seeking a report on the attendant's recruitment process.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken cognisance of the alleged murder of an Army officer by a railway attendant, Zubair Memon, on a train in Rajasthan. The officer, who was returning home during vacation after a field posting, got into a scuffle with Memon while asking for a bedsheet.

An army personnel was stabbed to death in a moving train in Bikaner over an argument with a railway attendant while returning home to Gujarat during vacation after a field posting on Thursday. The complaint of the murder has been filed by an NGO named Sahyadri Rights Forum.

NHRC Takes Cognisance of Incident

Member of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Priyank Kanoongo condemned the incident, stating that nothing is more disgraceful than being unable to protect the country's army men. The NHRC has asked the authorities to submit a report within two weeks, emphasising that failing to safeguard Army personnel is "shameful" and such criminals should have no place in society.

Notices Issued to Railways, RPF

"We received a complaint from an NGO, Sahyadri Rights Forum, that an Army officer, returning home during vacation after a field posting, got into a scuffle with a railway attendant while asking for a bedsheet. The railway attendant, whose name is being told as Zubair Memon, stabbed the officer to death. Nothing is more shameful than failing to safeguard our Army personnel. Such criminals should have no place in society. We have sent a notice to the Chairman of the Railway Board. We have asked him to clarify the admission criteria for railway attendants... We have notified RPF DG as well," Priyank Kanoongo said.

The National Human Rights Commission has issued notices to the Chairman of the Railway Board and the Director-General of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) regarding the disclosure of details related to the recruitment process, qualification criteria, skill assessments, and police verification of railway attendants. The NHRC has also questioned the RPF, whether the attendants are hired directly or through agencies.

Assurance of Severe Action

The commission has ensured that severe action will be taken against the accused and that an example will be set to deter criminals across the nation, so that this crime never happens again.