    Army man assaulted by mob in Kerala's Kollam; BJP slams ruling Pinarayi Vijayan's govt

    A soldier was brutally attacked in Kollam district by unknown miscreants in Kollam's Kadakkal on Sunday night. The Indian Army has launched an investigation into the case.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 26, 2023, 8:52 AM IST

    Kollam: A soldier was brutally attacked in Kollam district by unknown miscreants, writing the letters 'P.F.I.' on his back. The Army personnel Shine Kumar in his complaint said that he was attacked by a group of six men in a rubber forest near his house in Kadakkal on Sunday night.  They taped his hands and wrote P.F.I. in green paint over his back.

    P.F.I actually stands for the banned extremist organisation Popular Front of India.

    According to Kumar, he was attacked at 11 pm while he was on his way back from his friend's house after attending Onam celebrations.  When he reached the rubber plantation near Mukada Chanapara Road, two men stopped him saying that his friend was lying unconscious. When he went to look, one of them kicked him from behind. His hands and mouth were bound with packing tape and his T-shirt was torn. The miscreants wrote P.F.I. on his back with a green paint and escaped the scene.

    However, he said that it is unclear why he was attacked. Shine, who works in Rajasthan, was about to return on Monday (Sep 25) after a vacation.

    "A soldier on leave at his native place in Kollam, Kerala has complained to the local police and his unit that he was attacked by 5-6 miscreants who, after the assault, wrote PFI on his back," Indian Army said in a statement. The Indian Army has launched an investigation into the incident.

    BJP leader Anil Antony reacted to the incident to the news agency Asian News International and said that Kerala under the governance of the Communist Marxist Party has become a serious law and order concern for the entire India. 

     He criticised the silence of political leaders from the CPM and Congress, suggesting that some prioritise appeasing specific minority groups for political gains rather than addressing these pressing issues.

    Last Updated Sep 26, 2023, 9:20 AM IST
