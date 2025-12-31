Delhi's Army Hospital achieves a medical milestone with India's first 3D glaucoma surgery. Meanwhile, the Indian Army's Romeo Force provided free surgical treatment in Poonch, and a photography workshop was organised for youth in Ramban.

Landmark Glaucoma Surgery at Army Hospital

In a landmark achievement for Indian medicine, the Ophthalmology Department at Army Hospital (Research & Referral), Delhi Cantt, has successfully performed India's first-ever 3D Flex Aqueous Angiography with iStent, combining advanced imaging with minimally invasive glaucoma surgery.

Conducted with the new stand-mounted Spectralis system and a state-of-the-art 3D operating microscope, this pioneering procedure places the Armed Forces Medical Services at the forefront of global ophthalmic care.

According to the Ministry of Defence, Glaucoma is a leading cause of irreversible blindness, has long challenged clinicians with its silent progression. This breakthrough offers unprecedented real-time visualisation of aqueous outflow pathways, enabling surgeons to deliver precise, targeted interventions and significantly improve patient outcomes. As the first of its kind in the country, the integration of 3D Flex Aqueous Angiography with iStent, a Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery, sets a new benchmark in glaucoma care, delivering enhanced intraoperative imaging and improved long-term outcomes. For the Armed Forces community, it represents not only a medical milestone but also a strategic leap in safeguarding vision and operational readiness.

Romeo Force Provides Free Surgical Aid in Poonch

Meanwhile, the Indian Army's Romeo Force, part of the Rashtriya Rifles battalion, provided free surgical treatment for burn injuries in Daraba village of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. Patients praised the doctors' conduct and thanked the Indian Army for the initiative.

Patient Testimonials

Nasreen Kauser, the mother of a girl who suffered burn injuries after hot oil fell on her head, said she has been availing the services for the past two to three months and highlighted that the doctor is doing good work. "My daughter suffered from injuries when hot oil fell on her head, and I took her to the hospital. She is fine now, it has been 2-3 months, treatment is ongoing, the doctor is doing a lot, she has become fine, I thanked the armed forces... we pray for their happiness," Kauser told ANI.

A young local, Uzma Shamir, also praised the doctor for providing her with extensive treatment after a grass cutter machine cut her hand. She said that she visits the doctor every 15 days. "A grass cutter machine cut my hand, so my family brought me to the doctor here...treatment was good...the doctor provided me with extensive treatment. Now we come to the doctor every 15 days, and I can do everything with my hands again," Uzma told ANI.

Indian Army Organises Photography Workshop in Ramban

Earlier, the Indian Army organised a photography cadre at Government Degree College, Banihal, Ramban, to promote creative & technical skills among youth. At the inaugural-cum-induction session at GDC, professional photographers briefed students on camera operations and the scope of photography and videography.

Mohd Rafiq, the photographer, praised the initiative, saying it helps people in learning new skills. Speaking to ANI, he said, "It is a course for beginners that will be conducted here over 8 days. The Rashtriya Rifles have organised this. It is a good initiative to help people learn new skills and become self-dependent."

The Army officials also highlighted the prospects of photography as a career and the importance of training youth in this field. They expressed confidence that the valley's youth would become financially independent through this course. (ANI)