On Indian Army Day, leaders including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and PM Modi paid tribute to the Army's courage and sacrifice. The 78th Army Day parade was held in Jaipur, attended by top military and political dignitaries.

Leaders Pay Tribute on Army Day

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday extended greetings on Indian Army Day, paying tribute to the courage, professionalism and sacrifices of Army personnel, veterans and their families, and lauding the force's role in safeguarding the nation, ensuring internal security and providing support during natural calamities. In a post on X, Kharge wrote, "On Indian Army Day, we bow in reverence and gratitude to our brave soldiers, veterans, ex servicemen and their families. The Indian Army stands as the steadfast shield of our nation, protecting our borders across the most formidable terrains, strengthening stability during internal security challenges, and extending unflinching support during natural calamities. We remain forever indebted to your indomitable courage, exemplary professionalism, and spirit of selfless sacrifice that keeps India secure."

Earlier today, multiple other leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi, also conveyed warm wishes to the ranks, veterans, and families of the Indian army. "On Army Day, we salute the courage and resolute commitment of the Indian Army. Our soldiers stand as a symbol of selfless service, safeguarding the nation with steadfast resolve, at times under the most challenging conditions. Their sense of duty inspires confidence and gratitude across the country," PM Modi posted on X.

Army Day Parade Held in Jaipur

Meanwhile, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, and other dignitaries attended the 78th Army Day celebrations being held in Rajasthan's Jaipur. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Army Chief General Upendra Trivedi, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde, BJP Rajasthan President Madan Rathore, along with a large number of other dignitaries, are also present for the occasion. The parade is being held at Mahal Road, Jagatpura, marking the first time the parade will be held outside the cantonment area.

Significance of Army Day

Army Day is commemorated every year on January 15 to remember the occasion of Field Marshal KM Cariappa took over the command of the Indian Army from British Commander-in-Chief, General Sir FRR Bucher, in 1949 and became the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of Independent India.