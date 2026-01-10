Border Security Force and J&K Police recovered an arms and ammunition consignment from Samba's Paloora village. The cache included a Chinese-made pistol, a Glock pistol, a Chinese hand grenade, and sixteen 9mm live rounds. A search is underway.

Border Security Force (BSF) and Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday launched a joint search operation after an arms and ammunition consignment was recovered from the border village of Paloora in Samba district.

Details of the Recovery

The consignment included a made-in-China 9mm pistol with two magazines, a Glock 9mm pistol with one magazine and one Chinese hand grenade with marking SPL HGR 84.

According to police, a total of sixteen 9mm live rounds were also recovered from the packet. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)