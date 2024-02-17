Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Armoured JCB' for peaceful protest? New video raises doubts about farmers' intent (WATCH)

    Amidst ongoing farmer protests against the Narendra Modi government, concerns arise as farmers are observed equipping themselves with machinery to counter security forces stationed at Delhi's borders.

    Armoured JCB' for peaceful protest? New video raises doubts about farmers intent
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 17, 2024, 11:34 AM IST

    Leaders representing farmers keep reiterating that their protests against the Narendra Modi government are peaceful. Yet, time and again, visuals have emerged of farmers equipping themselves with machinery to counter the forces deployed at Delhi's borders to stop their march.

    'We don't want to live with Indians...' Khalistan agenda under guise of farmers' protest? WATCH

    On Saturday morning, farmer representative Gurnail Singh Gill addressed media outlets, expressing doubts about the effectiveness of the ongoing talks between protesting farmer organizations and the government. "We don't have any hope from the meetings," Gill stated, emphasizing their commitment to peaceful protest while awaiting the outcome of negotiations. He reiterated the farmers' goal of asserting their rights without impinging upon the rights of others.

    Shortly after Gill's statement, a video surfaced on social media platforms alleging that farmers had begun acquiring heavy machinery, such as JCBs, and modifying them into armoured vehicles. Take a look

    This development has sparked concerns about the potential escalation of tensions at the protest sites. Despite assertions from farmer leaders about the peaceful nature of their demonstrations, visuals have repeatedly shown farmers preparing for potential confrontations. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) announced on Friday its decision to escalate the ongoing protest, calling for immediate intensification with numerous mass actions in collaboration with workers and various other segments of society in solidarity with their 21-point demand charter.

    Meanwhile, the Haryana Police released several video clips on Friday depicting farmers engaged in stone pelting and allegedly attempting to provoke security personnel at the Shambhu border near Ambala. In response, the police emphasized on X that disorderliness would not be tolerated under the pretext of the farmers' movement. Conversely, farmer leaders leading the 'Delhi Chalo' initiative claimed that Haryana security forces used force against protesters by deploying tear gas shells and firing rubber bullets, resulting in numerous injuries.

    Furthermore, the Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) announced plans to stage dharnas outside the residences of three senior BJP leaders in Punjab on Saturday, marking the fifth day of the farmers' protest. Their demands include a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP). In addition to demonstrating outside the homes of former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Punjab BJP Chief Sunil Jakhar, and senior leader Kewal Singh Dhillon, the union will also stage protests at toll plazas across the state, showing solidarity with the farmers' "Delhi Chalo" campaign.

    Must Read: RBI releases important FAQs for Paytm Payments Bank users

    Last Updated Feb 17, 2024, 11:38 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Telangana shocker! Unknown masked men shoot and kill 20 dogs, authorities launch manhunt vkp

    Telangana shocker! Unknown masked men shoot and kill 20 dogs, authorities launch manhunt

    BJP says doors open for Kamal Nath, son Nakul Nath; Congress in denial

    BJP says doors open for Kamal Nath, son Nakul Nath; Congress in denial

    Collision between lorry and Tempo claims three lives on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway vkp

    Collision between lorry and Tempo claims three lives on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway

    Floor test and budget session came up Arvind Kejriwal tells Delhi court via video will appear on March 16 gcw

    ‘Floor test and budget session came up,’ Arvind Kejriwal tells Delhi court via video, will appear on March 16

    Karnataka: 6 cars ablaze as fire engulfs Hyundai showroom in Shivamogga vkp

    Karnataka: 6 cars ablaze as fire engulfs Hyundai showroom in Shivamogga (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    football ISL 2023-24: Coach Coyle lauds Chennaiyin FC after hard-fought win over Kerala Blasters FC; WATCH highlights snt

    ISL 2023-24: Coach Coyle lauds Chennaiyin FC after hard-fought win over Kerala Blasters FC; WATCH highlights

    Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani glammed up for pre-wedding festivities? Here's what they wore RKK

    Rakul Preet, Jackky Bhagnani share pre-wedding festivities outfits

    Wild animal attack in Kerala: Residents protest against forest department in Wayanad; jeeps damaged rkn

    Wild animal attack in Kerala: Residents protest against forest department in Wayanad; jeeps damaged

    WhatsApp update THIS new feature makes blocking annoying contacts easier gcw

    WhatsApp update: THIS new feature makes blocking annoying contacts easier

    Telangana shocker! Unknown masked men shoot and kill 20 dogs, authorities launch manhunt vkp

    Telangana shocker! Unknown masked men shoot and kill 20 dogs, authorities launch manhunt

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon