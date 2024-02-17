'Armoured JCB' for peaceful protest? New video raises doubts about farmers' intent (WATCH)

Amidst ongoing farmer protests against the Narendra Modi government, concerns arise as farmers are observed equipping themselves with machinery to counter security forces stationed at Delhi's borders.

Leaders representing farmers keep reiterating that their protests against the Narendra Modi government are peaceful. Yet, time and again, visuals have emerged of farmers equipping themselves with machinery to counter the forces deployed at Delhi's borders to stop their march.

'We don't want to live with Indians...' Khalistan agenda under guise of farmers' protest? WATCH

On Saturday morning, farmer representative Gurnail Singh Gill addressed media outlets, expressing doubts about the effectiveness of the ongoing talks between protesting farmer organizations and the government. "We don't have any hope from the meetings," Gill stated, emphasizing their commitment to peaceful protest while awaiting the outcome of negotiations. He reiterated the farmers' goal of asserting their rights without impinging upon the rights of others.

Shortly after Gill's statement, a video surfaced on social media platforms alleging that farmers had begun acquiring heavy machinery, such as JCBs, and modifying them into armoured vehicles. Take a look

This development has sparked concerns about the potential escalation of tensions at the protest sites. Despite assertions from farmer leaders about the peaceful nature of their demonstrations, visuals have repeatedly shown farmers preparing for potential confrontations. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) announced on Friday its decision to escalate the ongoing protest, calling for immediate intensification with numerous mass actions in collaboration with workers and various other segments of society in solidarity with their 21-point demand charter.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Police released several video clips on Friday depicting farmers engaged in stone pelting and allegedly attempting to provoke security personnel at the Shambhu border near Ambala. In response, the police emphasized on X that disorderliness would not be tolerated under the pretext of the farmers' movement. Conversely, farmer leaders leading the 'Delhi Chalo' initiative claimed that Haryana security forces used force against protesters by deploying tear gas shells and firing rubber bullets, resulting in numerous injuries.

Furthermore, the Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) announced plans to stage dharnas outside the residences of three senior BJP leaders in Punjab on Saturday, marking the fifth day of the farmers' protest. Their demands include a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP). In addition to demonstrating outside the homes of former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Punjab BJP Chief Sunil Jakhar, and senior leader Kewal Singh Dhillon, the union will also stage protests at toll plazas across the state, showing solidarity with the farmers' "Delhi Chalo" campaign.

Must Read: RBI releases important FAQs for Paytm Payments Bank users