Meerut murder effect? UP man marries off wife to her lover instead of seeking revenge; VIDEO

Lucknow: Following two horrifying cases of spousal betrayal leading to murder in Meerut and Auraiya, a man from Uttar Pradesh’s Sant Kabir Nagar chose a path of dignity over revenge.

Instead of resorting to violence, Bablu Kori stunned his community by arranging his wife's marriage to her lover. His decision stood in stark contrast to the brutal Meerut case, where a man was killed and dismembered by his wife and her partner. Similarly, in Auraiya, a newlywed woman, along with her lover and a hired assassin, plotted and executed the murder of her husband just 15 days after their wedding.

In Sant Kabir Nagar, 33-year-old Bablu Kori, a resident of Katar Jot village, married Radhika Kumari from Gorakhpur in 2017. The couple has two children. As an electrician, Bablu often traveled for work, leaving Radhika behind in the village. During his prolonged absences, Radhika formed a romantic relationship with Vikas Kumar, a young man from the same village.

Why did Bablu choose an unexpected course of action?

Upon learning about the affair, Bablu chose an unexpected course of action. Rather than reacting with anger or confrontation, he made a decision that left the entire community astonished.

Instead of allowing the situation to spiral out of control, Bablu took a composed approach. He accompanied Radhika to Dhanghata tehsil, where they officially formalized their separation through an affidavit. Following this, the group proceeded to the Dani Nath Shiv temple, where Radhika and Vikas were married in accordance with Hindu rituals.

At the temple, the couple exchanged garlands, and Vikas applied vermillion on Radhika's forehead as per tradition. Bablu stood by as a witness, along with other villagers, marking an unexpected yet dignified resolution to the situation.

Bablu's unexpected response to his difficult situation was not an impulsive one. Initially, he struggled to accept that Radhika, his wife of eight years, had been unfaithful. However, as his suspicions deepened, he began closely observing her actions after returning to the village.

"When my doubts became a certainty, I chose not to react with anger or violence," Bablu shared.

Before making his final decision, he sought guidance from the village elders. After careful deliberation, the community collectively agreed that Radhika should marry her lover, Vikas, and commended Bablu for his maturity and composure in handling the situation.

