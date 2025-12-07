Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel made a financial contribution on Armed Forces Flag Day. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma also honoured soldiers, with Sharma flagging off the 'Honour Run 2025' in Jaipur.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday paid tribute to the brave soldiers who guard the nation's borders and protect the motherland by making a financial contribution on Armed Forces Flag Day.

According to the CMO release, on this occasion, Lieutenant Colonel (Retd.) Krishnadeep Sinh and the officers of the Military Welfare and Rehabilitation Board were also present. He conveyed gratitude to brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation's security and contributed to the welfare of their families.

Armed Forces Flag Day stands as a solemn reminder of the sacrifices made by armed forces personnel who gave their lives in the line of duty. On this day, people voluntarily contribute to honour these brave soldiers and support their families' welfare.

Tributes Pour In From Across the Nation

Earlier today, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended greetings to the Indian Armed Forces on the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day, honouring their "indomitable courage, valour, and bravery" for the nation. Sharing a post on X, Dhami wrote, "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes on 'Armed Forces Flag Day' to the valiant soldiers of the Indian Army, the vigilant guardians of India's borders. I bow a million times to the indomitable courage, valour, and bravery of all of you in the service of the nation."

Rajasthan CM Flags Off 'Honour Run 2025'

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma flagged off the 'Honour Run 2025' marathon on the occasion of the Armed Forces Flag Day and said this is not just a race but an opportunity to "express respect and gratitude to those immortal sons of our nation".

Addressing the gathering from the historic Albert Hall in Jaipur, the Chief Minister said, "I heartily welcome and congratulate everyone. This spirit of Jaipur is certainly visible today. This is not just a race but an opportunity to express respect and gratitude to those immortal sons of our nation who sacrificed everything to protect the motherland."

He further added that the purpose of the event is to "honour the courage, sacrifice, and indomitable spirit" of veterans who have selflessly served the nation."The purpose of this event is to honour the courage, sacrifice, and indomitable spirit of our veterans who have selflessly served the nation. Through this 'Honour Run, 'we want to send the message that Rajasthan stands shoulder to shoulder with its soldiers," Sharma said. (ANI)