BJP leader Arjun Singh attacked TMC's Kalyan Banerjee, calling him a 'joker' who is not taken seriously. Singh alleged Kalyan's outburst against Abhishek Banerjee stems from personal frustration amid a growing rift within the Trinamool Congress.

BJP Leader Calls Kalyan Banerjee a 'Joker'

West Bengal Minister and BJP leader Arjun Singh launched a sharp attack on Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee over his recent remarks against Abhishek Banerjee, saying that the BJP does not take Kalyan seriously, alleging that his comments stem from personal frustration amid the ongoing turmoil within the party.

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Speaking to reporters in Kolkata, Singh said Kalyan Banerjee was "very angry" and claimed that the TMC MP had been fighting several cases for a long time, adding that he was now trying to create a political image for himself within the changing political landscape. "The BJP doesn't take Kalyan Banerjee seriously. He is very angry. He has fought so many false cases, and the bill for those is still pending. He can see that he will not receive the bill, so at least let us create an image in the new government that we too are against Mamata Banerjee," Singh said.

TMC Internal Rift Surfaces

The BJP leader further intensified his criticism, claiming that people in West Bengal do not take Kalyan Banerjee seriously and describing him as a "joker" in the state's political discourse. This came after Kalyan Banerjee lashed out at Abhishek Banerjee for changing his lawyer in the signature forgery case.

Kalyan, who was representing Abhishek in the signature forgery case, accused Abhishek of sidelining him by appointing another lawyer without consultation. Speaking to reporters earlier, Kalyan gave an ultimatum to TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, asking her to choose between him and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

Abhishek Banerjee Downplays Friction

Slamming Abhishek, the known TMC loyalist, called him "arrogant" and said that the party is facing the ongoing rift due to him. Further, Abhishek Banerjee downplayed internal party friction, saying that senior leader Kalyan Banerjee has every right to express his views and emphasising his long-standing personal equation with him.

"Kalyan Banerjee is older than me. He has the right to express his views. He has seen me since my childhood. I won't speak anything against him," Abhishek Banerjee said. This comes amid turmoil within the TMC as the party faces an internal rift and factionism, along with several Rajya Sabha MPs quitting the party.