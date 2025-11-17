BJP leader Arjun Singh has termed TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha a 'bottomless vessel' for congratulating Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on the NDA's victory in the 2025 Assembly Elections. Singh said no one knows where Sinha will go next.

BJP's Arjun Singh slams Shatrughan Sinha

BJP leader Arjun Singh has termed Shatrughan Sinha a "bottomless vessel" after Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP congratulated Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) triumph in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. "Shatrughan Sinha is a bottomless vessel. No one knows where he'll go when. Forget about him." Singh said.

Earlier, Sinha extended wishes to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for winning the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. In a post on X, he wrote, "Congratulations! To the people of our Bihar for getting the Govt they deserve, voted for & the leadership of the most admired, gentleman politician, @NiteshKumar, for being Bihar's longest-serving, trusted, tried, tested & successful CM. He seems to have lived upto people's expectations. Kudos to all the people/ parties around him. God Bless & congratulations to all. Jai Bihar! Jai Hind!"

Arjun Singh on Tej Pratap Yadav

Meanwhile, reacting to Janshakti Janata Dal Chief Tej Pratap Yadav praising the NDA after the Bihar election results, he said that Yadav can join the NDA. "Tej Pratap Yadav can join the NDA. Let him come, there's no problem," he said.

Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Results

Meanwhile, the ruling NDA got 202 seats, a three-fourths majority in the 243-member House. This is the second time the NDA has crossed the 200-mark in the assembly polls. In the 2010 polls, it had won 206 seats.

Mahagathbandhan got just 35 seats with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) winning 25 seats, Congress 6, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) - CPI(ML)(L) - two, Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) - one and Communist Party of India (Marxist) - CPI(M) one seat. While All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won five seats and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) got one seat.

Election Timeline

The Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 were held in two phases. Phase 1 was concluded on November 6 and Phase 2 on November 11. The counting of the votes was done on November 14, resulting in the NDA's victory in Bihar.