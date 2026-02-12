Dehradun Police have arrested the main shooter and his associate in the murder case of businessman Arjun Sharma. The arrests occurred after separate encounters where both criminals were injured. The murder is suspected to be related to a property dispute.

A day earlier, 42-year-old businessman Arjun Sharma was allegedly shot dead in broad daylight by two scooter-borne assailants, police said.

Police Operation and Encounters

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh told ANI that, in view of the murder case, an intensive operation involving barricading and strict checking was underway across all police station areas in Dehradun district, from urban to rural regions, to nab the criminals.

In the early hours of Wednesday, police arrested two suspects at separate police stations during check operations following encounters.

The SSP stated that during barricading and intensive checking in the Raipur police station area, a criminal opened fire on the police in the Ladpur forest area. In the encounter, the criminal was arrested after being shot in the leg and was immediately taken to the Corporation Hospital for treatment.

The SSP further stated that during a check, a criminal on a scooter attempted to flee from the Laltappar police outpost after being signalled to stop. He fled back and entered an abandoned factory, where he opened fire on the police team. In retaliatory action, the police arrested him during the encounter. The arrested criminal sustained a bullet injury in his right leg.

Confession and Suspected Motive

Two country-made pistols and one scooter were recovered from the criminals.

During interrogation, the criminals confessed to carrying out the murder that took place yesterday morning in front of the Tibetan Market.

Singh also told ANI over the phone that, prima facie, the Arjun Sharma murder case appears to be related to a property dispute. He said that the Dehradun Police has taken this murder case as a challenge, and the incident will be solved soon. Further investigation into the case is ongoing.

CM Demands Strict Action

On Wednesday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated in strong terms that "no compromise with law and order will be tolerated" in the state. He directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to ensure that FIRs are registered immediately in all types of crimes and that strict and effective action is taken against criminals, a release said.