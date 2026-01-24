Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer was the Chief Guest at the Formation Day celebrations for Uttar Pradesh and the UT of Dadra Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu, held in Vijayawada under the 'Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat' programme.

Governor of Andhra Pradesh, S Abdul Nazeer, participated as the Chief Guest in the Formation Day celebrations of Uttar Pradesh, observed on January 24, and the Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu, observed on January 26, at the Lok Bhavan lawns in Vijayawada on Saturday under the 'Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat' programme.

Governor Praises Uttar Pradesh's Heritage

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Abdul Nazeer said, "Uttar Pradesh is home to the iconic Taj Mahal, Mathura, the birthplace of Lord Krishna, Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, Triveni Sangam of the holy rivers of Ganga, Yamuna, Saraswati, among several incredible places."

He further added, "Varanasi, situated on the banks of the River Ganga, home of Kashi Vishwanath Temple, is known as the spiritual and cultural capital of India, and is considered one of the world's oldest continuously inhabited cities, believed to be nearly 3,000 years old."

Governor on Dadra Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu

About Dadra Nagar Haveli, the Governor said, "Dadra Nagar Haveli is endowed with nature's munificence, and it is a land of spell-binding beauty and green forests, winding rivers, unimaginable waterfronts, gentle gurgle of streams, distant dotting mountain ranges, a gorgeous kaleidoscope of flora and fauna and is a heaven for those who are looking for a tranquil holiday."

Speaking about Daman and Diu, he said, "Daman and Diu boast of a multi-faced cultural heritage and an amalgam of various cultures--tribal, Indian, Portuguese, and European."

'Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat' Programme

He highlighted the significance of the programme, stating, "The 'Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat' programme aims to enhance interaction and promote mutual understanding between people of different states and Union Territories through the concept of 'One Nation One People.'"

Cultural Performances Mark Celebrations

The celebrations included cultural performances such as Kathak dance by Lekhya Bharani, a Jugalbandi of Hindustani musical instruments by Palaparthi Nageswara Rao, Kumar Babu and Madhu Babu, a patriotic song by Shivani Bharathi, and a group dance by students of ICON Public School. (ANI)