AP Deputy Speaker Raghu Rama Krishna Raju welcomed YSRCP's brief attendance at the Assembly. YSRCP leaders, led by Jagan Mohan Reddy, protested as Governor Abdul Nazeer's address slammed the former government's tenure (2019-2024).

Deputy Speaker Welcomes MLA Attendance

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Deputy Speaker Raghu Rama Krishna Raju on Wednesday welcomed the attendance of YSRCP leaders in the Assembly session, saying that participation of MLAs is always positive. Speaking to ANI, he said, "Actually, today, it is good. Anybody, any MLA attending the house is always good. So today it's a governor's speech. Unfortunately, they were there only for a short time. So had they all been there entire one hour, that would have been even better."

Raju added that as Deputy Speaker, he wished all members to attend the session, noting, "There will be some good students, some bad students. We don't know. I wish every student to be good."

Highlights Positive Discussions with CII

The deputy speaker also spoke about the meeting with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), highlighting the positive discussions and suggestions shared during the interaction on ways the state government can further support the business environment. "We had an interaction with CII. It was a very good discussion, and we received many suggestions on how the government can support them..." Raju told ANI.

Budget Session Begins Amid YSRCP Protest

Earlier on Wednesday, the Andhra Pradesh Assembly Budget Session began with Governor S Abdul Nazeer's address, amid protest and sloganeering by Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders. Former Chief Minister and YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy arrived at the Assembly to attend the Budget Session. He, along with party leaders, staged a protest outside the Assembly.

Governor Slams Previous YSRCP Govt in Address

Addressing the House, Governor Abdul Nazeer said that the YSRCP government from 2019 to 2024 disrupted the momentum of growth and led to "total anarchy with breakdown of law and order." He said, "The change in governance in 2019 disrupted this momentum. Systemic governance failures emerged, growth stalled, financial stress intensified, institutions destroyed, total anarchy with breakdown of law and order, arbitrary restrictions placed through misuse of Section 22A, and key sectors such as infrastructure, power, irrigation suffered serious setbacks."

"Disenchanted by these experiences, the people of Andhra Pradesh renewed their faith once again in my Government in 2024, granting an unprecedented mandate to rebuild the State. The decisive verdict of electing the National Democratic Alliance Government reflects their deep trust and confidence in the leadership of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu garu, the committed partnership of Pavar Kalyan garu, Deputy Chief Minister, and the continued guidance and support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi garu," he added.

He said the Naidu government released seven White Papers to enhance public transparency, flagging misgovernance in public finances, the destruction of the power sector, and the deterioration in law and order under the previous government. (ANI)