Another work pressure death? TN techie electrocutes self days after Anna Sebastian tragedy rocks nation

Days after the tragic death of Ernst and Young India employee Anna Sebastian Perayil allegedly due to overwhelming work stress, another similar incident has emerged from the state of Tamil Nadu. A 38-year-old software engineer, Karthikeyan, was found electrocuted in his home in Thazhambur, off Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) on Thursday night, sending shockwaves through the local community. The victim, who had been battling depression, was discovered by his wife, K Jayarani, upon her return from a temple visit.

Karthikeyan, originally from Theni, had worked for a software firm in Pallavaram for the past 15 years. He lived with his wife and their two children, aged 10 and 8. According to police, he had been receiving treatment for depression at a hospital in Medavakkam for the last two months, citing work-related pressure as a significant factor contributing to his condition.

On Monday, Jayarani had left for Thirunallaru temple with friends from her self-help group, leaving Karthikeyan alone at home while her children were with her mother. Upon her return on Thursday night, she found the house door locked from the inside. After several unsuccessful attempts to elicit a response, she used an alternate key to enter the home. To her horror, she discovered Karthikeyan lying unconscious on the floor, with power cables wrapped around his body.

Disturbed by the sight, she immediately alerted neighbors, who rushed to assist and called the Thazhambur police. When officers arrived, they confirmed the tragic circumstances of Karthikeyan's death. He was found wearing only undergarments, with the power cable connected to a main junction box in the hall.

The police secured the scene and sent Karthikeyan’s body for a post-mortem examination at the Chromepet government hospital. Authorities have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating whether there were additional factors that may have contributed to his drastic actions.

Local police emphasized the importance of mental health support, especially in light of this incident. They reiterated the availability of resources for those struggling with suicidal thoughts, urging individuals to reach out for help. The Tamil Nadu health helpline (104) and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline (044-24640050) are available for assistance.

This tragic case comes days after the death of Anna Sebastian, a 26-year-old chartered accountant with EY, which has sparked massive outrage across the country. She joined EY’s audit and assurance team in Pune in March this year. Tragically, she passed away just four months later, reportedly due to excessive work-related stress.

