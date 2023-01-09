Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Another mid-air brawl goes viral; Shirtless man punched co-passenger

    A shocking video of Biman Bangladesh Boeing 777 flight passengers busy fighting has emerged on social media. The video shows a shirtless man busy in a physical brawl with a co-passenger onboard the flight.

    First Published Jan 9, 2023, 5:52 PM IST

    Mid-air brawls have been in the headlines by unruly passengers in the last few days. Some days back, a few passengers onboard a Bangkok to Kolkata flight was involved in a scuffle. Recently, another video of a mid-air brawl surfaced online. In the latest video, a shirtless passenger was seen throwing punches at a co-passenger. 

    The 27-second-long footage displays a shirtless man standing angrily and violently, handling a passenger seated in the front row of an onboard flight. The man is holding the co-passengers collar, whose face is not visible in the video. The seated passenger has also seen slapping the shirtless man repeatedly, in reply to which the shirtless man threw punches. As the video proceeds, a few passengers also heard shouting and attempted to intervene and hold the man back. A man in a suit also grabs the shirtless man by his throat.

    Twitter user Bitanko Biswas shared this video on the micro-blogging site and mentioned the details about the incident in the caption. According to the elements, the video is recorded from a Biman Bangladesh airline flight. However, not much information is available about the flight's time, date, route, and the exact reason behind the brawl.

    After being shared online, the video accumulated over 109K views and 22 retweets. Numerous such incidents have shocked social media users in the last few weeks. Netizens also expressed their opinions in the comments section. A user wrote, "These chaprasis can't even sit patiently for few hour journeys without a brawl. Airlines should take strict measures like putting them in jail for a long time." Another person hilariously commented, "he might be saying 'Mera shirt mujhe de de Thakur'"

    This incident occurred a week after a brawl between two passengers onboard a Thai Smile Airways Bangkok-India flight. On December 16, a video of a heated debate between an air hostess and a passenger onboard an IndiGo flight from Istanbul to Delhi surfaced on the Internet.

