Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Annulment of Devikulam election: Disqualified CPM MLA A Raja moves Supreme Court

    The Kerala High Court had cancelled the result of the 2021 assembly election held at the Devikulam constituency. 

    Annulment of Devikulam election: Disqualified CPM MLA A Raja files appeal in Supreme Court anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 29, 2023, 3:24 PM IST

    Delhi: A Raja of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) from Devikulam, a reserved assembly constituency in the Idukki district, has filed an appeal in the Supreme Court on Wednesday against the nullification of the election results. 

    In the petition, A Raja stated that the High Court verdict is not based on the verification of the official documents. He also stated that his ancestors migrated to Kerala before 1950, and he married according to Hindu customs. Therefore, the Supreme Court should quash the High Court's verdict. 

    Advocate G Prakash filed the petition on behalf of A Raja. In the appeal, Raja says that he is the person who has every right to reservation.  

    In a major setback to the Communist Party of India-Marxist, the Kerala High Court cancelled the result of the 2021 assembly election held at the Devikulam constituency. The High Court observed that MLA A Raja is ineligible to contest in the reserved seat and disqualified him. The court noted that A Raja does not belong to the Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe community.

    The High Court took the decision after hearing the petition filed by UDF candidate D Kumar who had lost the election. The petition pointed out that Raja, a Christian, had contested the election by showing false documents. D Kumar filed a petition alleging that A Raja, who is not a Scheduled Caste member, has no right to be elected from Devikulam, which is a Scheduled Caste reserved constituency.

    In his plea, Kumar had alleged that Raja is a Christian, baptised at a church in the hill district, and submitted a fake certificate to prove that he belongs to the SC community. Kumar also cited the solemnisation of Raja's marriage at the church and other evidence that suggest his Christian faith.

    Raja defeated Kumar by a margin of 7,848 votes in the 2021 polls. With the disqualification of A Raja MLA, the strength of CPM members in the assembly reduces from 62 to 61. The ruling LDF alliance has the support of over 90 members in the state assembly.

    Last Updated Mar 29, 2023, 3:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Not in a hurry': Election Commission chief on Wayanad bypoll amid Rahul Gandhi's disqualification AJR

    'Not in a hurry': Election Commission chief on Wayanad bypoll amid Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

    Over 8 billion UPI transactions happen in India every MONTH

    NPCI clarifies: UPI transactions to remain free; 1.1% fee only for merchants who accept payments over Rs 2000

    Priority is Opposition's unity': Sanjay Raut after warning to Rahul Gandhi on Savarkar quip AJR

    'Priority is Opposition's unity': Sanjay Raut after warning to Rahul Gandhi on Savarkar quip

    Karnataka Election 2023: How EC wants to bring Bengaluru to the booth

    Karnataka Election 2023: How EC wants to bring Bengaluru to the booth

    Karnataka Election 2023 Election Commission announces polling dates counting of votes gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023 to be held on May 10, results to be declared on May 13

    Recent Stories

    Apple Music classical app launched on App store Know what makes it special gcw

    Apple Music classical app launched on App store; Know what makes it special

    Tourists narrowly escape angry rhino charging at safari jeep in South Africa; watch video - gps

    Tourists narrowly escape angry rhino charging at safari jeep in South Africa; watch video

    UGC NET Result 2023 to be released soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; know about cutoff, other details - adt

    UGC NET Result 2023 to be released soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; know about cutoff, other details

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya confirms their 'divorce' to happen 'soon' vma

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya confirms their 'divorce' to happen 'soon'

    Amitabh Bachchan shows 5 planets aligned together AHA

    Amitabh Bachchan shows 5 planets aligned together; watch ‘rare’ view of night sky (Video)

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon