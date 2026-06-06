After Annamalai's resignation from BJP to start a new movement, TN BJP chief Nainar Nagendran urged cadres to stay. He asserted the exit would have no impact, calling BJP a 'huge party' with PM Modi as the number one leader in the world.

Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran on Saturday urged party cadres not to leave the BJP, calling it a "huge party" with Prime Minister Modi as its leader, following Annamalai's exit from the party and the formation of a new political movement.

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Speaking to the reporters, Nagendran said, "My request to the BJP cadres - don't go to any other party or any other movement. Please, be here. BJP is a huge party in the world. We have the number one leader in the world, PM Modi."

He said Annamalai's exit will have no impact on the party's following in the state, he said, "There is no impact. The BJP is a huge party. So many leaders went out from the party, then joined again."

His remarks come after Annamalai recently announced his resignation from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and launched a new political movement titled "Idhu Namma Iyakkam" (This Is Our Movement).

BJP President Nitin Nabin accepted Annamalai's resignation from the primary membership of the party. In his resignation letter, Annamalai thanked the BJP leadership for the unwavering support over the years. He reasoned that different views on Tamil Nadu were behind his decision to step out of the party.

"I thank the senior leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party for your unwavering support for the causes and concerns I have consistently brought to their attention from time to time," he said.

On Thiruparankundram lamp dispute

On the Thiruparankundram lamp dispute, he said he opposes Law Minister R Nirmalkumar and demanded he be removed from his post, alleging the minister is against lamp lighting, which goes against the court's judgment. "I oppose the law minister. He should not continue in his law minister post because he is against the lamp lighting, which is against the court judgment," Nagendran further said. (ANI)