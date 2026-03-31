K Annamalai expressed confidence in the NDA winning the 2026 Puducherry elections, praising the UT's development. PM Modi urged workers to intensify outreach, touting his 'BEST' mantra and contrasting the NDA's 'Puducherry First' with rivals.

Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Tuesday expressed confidence in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)'s victory in the 2026 Puducherry Assembly elections. Speaking to reporters at Puducherry Airport, Annamalai mentioned the Union Territory to be the "best" in terms of development indicators and noted the growth of multinational companies here.

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"We are in Puducherry today. We are very confident that the NDA government under the leadership of Rangaswamy would once again be elected by the people of Puducherry. Puducherry can be called the best with respect to all the development indicators. This government has touched all the social bases. It has taken massive strides in the last five years to bring a lot of multinationals here," the BJP leader said.

Voting for 30 seats in Puducherry will take place on April 9, with the counting of votes scheduled on May 4.

PM Modi Rallies Party Workers

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with BJP workers in the Union Territory, urging them to intensify grassroots outreach and convert public support into votes. Addressing party workers, PM Modi reiterated his development vision for Puducherry, highlighted the "BEST" mantra: Business, Education, Spirituality and Tourism, as a roadmap for growth.

"When I visited Puducherry, I gave the mantra of BEST for the development of Puducherry... I'm happy that the people of Puducherry, especially our youth, very much liked it," he said.

'Puducherry First' vs 'Family First'

Emphasising booth-level mobilisation, the Prime Minister called on workers to adopt the slogan "Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot" and undertake door-to-door campaigns.

"Go door-to-door, meet every single citizen, and clearly tell them that - Congress-DMK means Family First, BJP-NDA means Puducherry First, India First," he said, taking a swipe at the Opposition ahead of the polls.

NDA Seat-Sharing Agreement

The BJP is contesting the elections alongside Chief Minister N Rangaswamy-led All India NR Congress (AINRC). In the NDA camp, AINRC is contesting in 16 constituencies, the BJP on 10 seats, AIADMK and Latchiya Jananayaga Katchi (LJK) are contesting on two seats each. (ANI)