The court has again rejected the bail applications of all accused in the Ankita Bhandari murder case. The Uttarakhand government stated that its effective legal representation led to the convicts being sentenced to life imprisonment.

The court on Wednesday once again rejected the bail applications of all accused in the Ankita Bhandari murder case, with the Uttarakhand government reaffirming its commitment to ensuring justice for the victim and the strictest punishment for the guilty in accordance with the law.

The state government said the accused could not secure relief due to the strong and effective legal representation by the government. The life imprisonment awarded to the convicts in the case reflected the sustained efforts of the government, under Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s leadership, to ensure the strictest possible punishment from the beginning of the case through the final judicial verdict.

Swift Investigation and Legal Action

Immediately after the incident came to light, Dhami directed the authorities to take stringent action. The accused were sent to jail within 24 hours, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted to ensure a fair and thorough investigation. Action was also initiated against the accused under the Gangsters Act.

During the investigation, a chargesheet of around 500 pages was prepared, incorporating crucial evidence and statements from nearly 100 witnesses. The prosecution consistently presented its case before the court, resulting in repeated rejections of the accused’s bail applications and ensuring that they remained behind bars during the trial. The investigation and prosecution ultimately led to the convicts being sentenced to life imprisonment.

Support for Victim's Family

Throughout the proceedings, the state government accorded the highest priority to the sentiments and concerns of Ankita’s parents and family. In accordance with the family’s demands, the government changed the government counsel on three occasions. Furthermore, when Ankita’s parents demanded a CBI investigation, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami respected their sentiments and ordered a CBI probe into the case.

To support the family, the government provided financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh. It also provided jobs to Ankita’s brother and father, fulfilling its commitment to stand by the bereaved family.

CM Reaffirms Commitment Amid Political Allegations

From the outset, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami maintained a clear position that no matter how influential a criminal might be, they would be brought to justice and made to face the strictest punishment under the law. Amid questions raised over the investigation, the process was also found satisfactory at the judicial level, and the strong prosecution ultimately ensured that the convicts were brought to justice.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders and members of other organisations repeatedly raised questions in the name of the alleged ‘VIP’, attempting to create confusion among the public. If anyone had concrete facts or evidence in this regard, they should have presented them before the investigating agencies and the court. Making allegations outside the courtroom for political gain and misleading the public is not a fight for justice, but an attempt to politicise an extremely sensitive case involving Ankita.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami had made it clear from day one that securing justice for Ankita was the government’s highest priority. From swift arrests, an SIT investigation and a comprehensive chargesheet to action under the Gangsters Act, sustained opposition to the accused securing bail, changes in the prosecution arrangements in accordance with the family’s wishes, financial assistance and employment, and finally, ordering a CBI investigation at the request of Ankita’s parents, the government took decisions at every stage with sensitivity and determination.

The Dhami government did not limit its efforts to assurances in the fight for justice for Ankita. It stood firmly with her family through concrete action, effective legal representation and a decisive outcome. (ANI)