Uttarakhand BJP chief Mahendra Bhatt said the Congress stands 'exposed' as the CBI begins its probe into the Ankita Bhandari murder case, accusing the party of using the tragedy for political gain rather than seeking justice for the victim.

BJP Accuses Congress of Political Opportunism

Uttarakhand Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) president Mahendra Bhatt on Tuesday said that the Congress, which had been raising questions and creating confusion over the decision to order a CBI probe in the Ankita Bhandari murder case, has now been exposed with the commencement of the investigation into the matter. He said that the public has clearly recognised its true character.

Bhatt said that the Congress must now answer, as it had repeatedly claimed after the Chief Minister's recommendation, that the investigation details were not in the public domain and that the government had taken this step merely to pacify the situation. Now that the investigation has begun, Congress has chosen to remain silent, but its reality has been laid bare before the people, he asserted.

Bhatt claimed that the Congress' objective was not to deliver justice to Ankita, but to turn the issue into a political tool and look for opportunities. He asserted that the BJP left no stone unturned in delivering justice to the daughter of Devbhoomi.

Following the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe, the accused were sentenced to life imprisonment and were denied bail. The BJP leader said that despite a transparent investigation, the Congress continued to raise questions, but the final outcome clearly showed that the investigating agencies worked diligently to ensure strict punishment for the guilty.

A Pattern of Misinformation, Alleges BJP

Bhatt further said that in every case so far, the Congress has been exposed. He said that even before the CBI probe into recruitment scams began, the Congress had spread misinformation. Referring to the recent incident involving an MLA's son in Rudrapur, Bhatt said the Congress attempted to create an uproar over law and order but was once again exposed. He added that people now understand the true character of the Congress and no longer trust the party's propaganda.

Background of the Ankita Bhandari Case

Ankita Bhandari, who was working as a receptionist at the Vanantra Resort in Rishikesh, was murdered in September 2022. Her body was recovered from the Cheela Canal on September 24. In this case, the resort owner Pulkit Arya, manager Saurabh Bhaskar, and Ankita Gupta have already been sentenced to life imprisonment.

The case drew widespread attention after alleged audio and video clips went viral on social media, in which Urmila Sanawar, the alleged wife of a former BJP MLA from Jwalapur, mentioned the involvement of a "VIP". Following this, large-scale protests erupted across the state, demanding a CBI investigation.

In view of the viral videos and the prevailing situation, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami recommended a CBI probe on January 9 into the Ankita Bhandari case, keeping in mind the sentiments of her parents and the difficulties they have faced after losing their daughter. Subsequently, the CBI's Special Crime Branch has now registered a case against the alleged "VIP" individual.