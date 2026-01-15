The main accused in the murder of Tripura student Anjel Chakma has reportedly fled to Nepal. Dehradun police have started extradition proceedings. Tripura CM Manik Saha assured the family of justice, stating 5 of 6 suspects have been arrested.

The main accused in the murder of 24-year-old-student Anjel Chakma has allegedly fled to Nepal, and the Dehradun Police have initiated the extradition proceedings, officials said on Thursday.

Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh said that the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) sent a report to the central agency to extradite Yagyaraj Awasthi, the prime accused in the murder of the Tripura student.

The murder of Anjel Chakma took place on December 9 in the Selaqui area of Uttarakhand's capital, Dehradun.

Tripura CM assures justice to victim's family

On Wednesday, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha met with the family of deceased Anjel Chakma, who was killed in Uttarakhand, at their residence and assured them of strict action against the accused individuals.

Speaking to ANI after meeting the deceased's family members, Saha assured that he has been in constant communication with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on the matter and that the accused persons will be punished in accordance with the law.

"I have spoken to Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami several times. He has assured me that those involved in this matter will not be spared. 5 out of 6 people have also been arrested. It is a very painful incident. May his soul rest in peace," Saha said.

Tarun Debbarma, father of Anjel Chakma, said that the CM has assured that justice will be served to Chakma.

"The Chief Minister has assured that justice will be delivered. He said he would speak with the Uttarakhand CM when he visits Delhi. My younger son is mentally disturbed right now; he doesn't talk much. The CM has said that he will try to provide a job for him also," he said.

Student union requests trial in Delhi, CBI probe

All India Chakma Students Union President, Drishyamuni Chakma, said that the union has requested the Chief Minister for the trial to be held in the national capital to ensure impartial and fair judgment, outlining that the CM has assured assistance in every possible way throughout the investigation.

"We don't have any feedback on the trial going on in Uttarakhand, so we have requested the Tripura Chief Minister to conduct the trial in Delhi to ensure fairness and impartiality with the CBI inquiry. We have also requested that Chakma's father be given a post in the Border Security Force in Agartala, and his son Michael be given an opportunity in the state government as per his eligibility," he said.

Chakma, an MBA student, was attacked by a group of miscreants with knives and other blunt objects in Dehradun on December 9 and later died while undergoing treatment at a hospital. (ANI)