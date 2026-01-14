Tripura CM Manik Saha met the family of Angel Chakma, a student killed in Uttarakhand, and assured them of justice. Saha confirmed communication with Uttarakhand CM and that arrests have been made. The family and a student union requested a CBI probe.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, on Wednesday, met with the family of Tripura student Angel Chakma, who was killed in Uttarakhand, at their residence and assured them of strict action against the accused individuals within the law.

While speaking to ANI, after the interaction with the deceased's family members, the Chief Minister assured that he has been in constant communication with the Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, on the matter, and the accused persons will be punished accordingly within the boundaries of the law. "I have spoken to Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami several times. He has assured me that those involved in this matter will not be spared. 5 out of 6 people have also been arrested... It is a very painful incident... May his soul rest in peace..." Saha said.

Family assured of justice, support

Tarun Debbarma, father of Angel Chakma, said that the CM has assured that justice will be served to Chakma. "The Chief Minister has assured that justice will be delivered... He said that he will talk to the Uttarakhand CM when he visits Delhi... My younger son is mentally disturbed right now; he doesn't talk much. The CM has said that he will try to provide a job for him also..." he said.

Student Union requests trial transfer to Delhi

All India Chakma Students Union President, Drishyamuni Chakma, said that the union has requested the Chief Minister for the trial to be held in the national capital to ensure impartial and fair judgement, outlining that the CM has assured assistance in every possible way throughout the investigation. "We don't have any feedback on the trial going on in Uttarakhand, so we have requested of the Tripura Chief Minister that the trial be conducted in Delhi to ensure fairness and impartiality with the CBI inquiry. We have also requested that Chakma's father be given a post in the Border Security Force in Agartala, and his son Michael be given an opportunity in the state government as per his eligibility..." he said.

Chakma, an MBA student, was attacked by a group of miscreants with knives and other blunt objects in Dehradun on December 9 and later died while undergoing treatment at a hospital. (ANI)