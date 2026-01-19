Two software professionals died under suspicious circumstances after consuming alcohol during Sankranti celebrations in Andhra. Manikumar, working in Chennai, and Pushparaj, based in Bengaluru, fell ill after drinking with relatives and later died.

A festive visit for Sankranti celebrations turned tragic in Andhra Pradesh's Annamayya district, where two software employees died under suspicious circumstances after consuming alcohol. The incident took place at Bandavaddipalle village in KV Palle mandal.

The two men had returned to their native village to celebrate Sankranti with family members. What began as a small gathering ended in sudden illness and death, raising serious concerns about the cause.

Victims identified as software professionals

The deceased have been identified as Manikumar and Pushparaj. Manikumar, aged around 32 to 36, was working as a software professional in Chennai. Pushparaj, aged 28, was employed in Bengaluru, according to a report by The Hindu.

Both were young professionals with careers in the technology sector. Their sudden deaths have left their families and the village in deep shock.

According to police, six youths gathered on a hillock near Bandavaddipalle village on Saturday evening. The group included Manikumar, Pushparaj, and four relatives identified as Sravan, Abhishek, Venu, and Shivamani.

They reportedly purchased 16 beer bottles from a liquor outlet in KV Palle and consumed alcohol together in the hilly area.

Sudden illness and rush to hospital

During the drinking session, Manikumar and Pushparaj suddenly fell ill. They complained of severe headaches and a burning sensation in the chest. As their condition worsened during the night, the group rushed them to the Gurramitta Primary Health Centre.

From there, doctors referred them to the Piler Area Hospital, located about 20 kilometres away. Sadly, Manikumar died on the way. Pushparaj died while undergoing treatment at the hospital. Doctors declared both men brought dead.

The four other youths were reported to be safe.

Police and excise teams begin probe

After the incident, police and excise officials examined the spot where the liquor was consumed. The four relatives who were with the deceased have been taken into custody for questioning as part of the investigation.

KV Palle police said the exact cause of death is not yet known. Officials are waiting for the post-mortem reports to determine whether the deaths were caused by excessive alcohol consumption or the intake of adulterated liquor.

Liquor samples have also been sent for forensic testing.

Investigation ongoing

Police have registered a case and stated that further action will depend on medical and forensic reports. The deaths have once again raised concerns about alcohol safety and the risks linked to liquor consumption, especially during festive seasons.

The village remains tense as families await clarity on how two young men lost their lives so suddenly.