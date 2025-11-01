Nine devotees, including a child, died in a stampede at a private temple in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. The incident was caused by overcrowding on Ekadashi. Union ministers expressed grief, and the state government has ordered an inquiry.

Union Ministers Condole Deaths

Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya M Scindia on Saturday expressed grief over the tragic stampede at the Venkateswara Temple in Kasibugga, Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh, that claimed nine lives. Taking to X, Scindia said, "Deeply pained by the tragic stampede at Venkateswara Temple in Kashibugga, Srikakulam. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the devotees who lost their lives in this heartbreaking incident. Praying for the swift recovery of those injured."

Meanwhile, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda also condoled the deaths of at least nine people in the incident. "The tragic stampede incident at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Devasthanam in Kasibugga, Andhra Pradesh, which resulted in the loss of devotees' lives, has deeply shaken my heart. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. I pray that the injured recover swiftly. I hope that God grants strength and courage to each and every person affected by this tragedy," Nadda posted on X in Telugu.

Andhra Govt Pledges Action, Inquiry

Following the incident, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister directed officials to ensure strict crowd management in temples across the state, particularly on spiritually significant days, to prevent such tragedies in the future. "The fact that a child was also among them has deeply shaken us. The government will take all possible measures to ensure that the injured in this incident receive the best treatment. I hope they recover quickly. Expressing profound condolences to the families of the deceased, I assure them that the government will extend all kinds of support to them," he said in a post on X.

Temple's Lack of Permissions, Single Exit Point Cited

According to officials, the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Kasibugga is a private temple, not registered under the endowments department. The temple reportedly had only a single entry and exit point, causing heavy congestion as a large number of devotees gathered to offer prayers on the occasion of Ekadashi. Officials added that the organisers had not obtained the required permissions for the event.

The heavy rush led to overcrowding, resulting in a sudden stampede. Several injured devotees were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment, while authorities have begun an inquiry into the incident. (ANI)