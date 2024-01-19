Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Andhra Pradesh prepares to unveil world's tallest Ambedkar statue today; check details

    The ambitious project, valued at Rs 404.35 crore, spans over 18.81 acres of land, meticulously designed and constructed entirely under the 'Made in India' initiative. Approximately 400 tonnes of steel contributed to the fabrication of the 'Statue of Justice.'

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 19, 2024, 9:35 AM IST

    In a historic moment, the Andhra Pradesh government is set to unveil the world's tallest statue of BR Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, today in Vijayawada. Soaring to a height of 206 feet, the 'Statue of Social Justice' will secure its place among the top 50 tallest statues globally, with Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 'Statue of Unity' currently holding the top position.

    This monumental statue surpasses the second-tallest Ambedkar statue, standing at 175 feet, situated in the neighboring state of Telangana.

    Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed, "The 206 feet Mahashilpam of Ambedkar erected by our government in Vijayawada is a symbol not only for the state but also for the country."

    Last year, the world witnessed the unveiling of the tallest Ambedkar statue outside India in Maryland, US, known as the 'Statue of Equality,' standing at 19 feet. Sculpted by artist Ram Sutar, the same creator of Sardar Patel's statue, the world's tallest Ambedkar statue reaches a height of 125 feet, mounted on an 81-feet pedestal.

    Beyond the statue itself, the surrounding area, including the Swaraj Maidan where it stands, underwent redevelopment. The landscape features water bodies, a three-sided peripheral water body for the pedestal, and a musical water fountain. Enhancements also include LED screens showcasing Ambedkar's life, a 2,000-seating capacity convention center, an 8,000 sq ft food court, and a dedicated children's playing area.

    Last Updated Jan 19, 2024, 9:35 AM IST
