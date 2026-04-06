AP CM Chandrababu Naidu announced a statewide water grid plan, vowing to complete the Polavaram Project by 2027. The plan involves diverting Godavari water to the Krishna River and Rayalaseema to ensure irrigation and water security across the state.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday unveiled a comprehensive plan to build a statewide water grid aimed at transforming irrigation and ensuring water security across the state.

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Polavaram Project and Godavari Diversion Plan

Speaking at the Jaladhara programme in Anantapur, the Chief Minister said the government is committed to completing the Polavaram Project before the 2027 Godavari Pushkaralu. Once completed, the project will enable gravity-based diversion of Godavari waters into the Krishna River, helping stabilise the Krishna delta and potentially extending the water supply up to Visakhapatnam.

As part of the larger vision, Naidu proposed diverting nearly 200 TMC of Godavari water towards the Nagarjuna Sagar ayacut. This water would then be routed through projects like Nallamala Sagar and Veligonda, allowing Srisailam waters to be reserved for Rayalaseema. The move is expected to provide irrigation coverage to every acre in the drought-prone region.

Statewide Interlinking and Project Expedition

The Chief Minister also outlined a long-term strategy to interlink rivers across Andhra Pradesh, ensuring that surplus floodwaters from Srikakulam reach parched regions like Anantapur. He emphasised the completion of key projects, including Vamsadhara, Nagavali, and Champavathi, and noted that approval has been received for a new barrage on the Vamsadhara River.

In addition, he assured that pending irrigation projects such as Varikapudisela in Palnadu, Chintalapudi Lift Irrigation Scheme in Eluru, and the Veligonda project will be expedited to benefit drought-affected areas like Prakasam and Markapur.

Naidu said the integrated water grid will be a game changer, ensuring equitable water distribution and boosting agricultural productivity across Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)