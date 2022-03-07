Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Andhra Pradesh Budget 2022: When will it be tabled? What can be expected?

    State Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath will present the Budget for the financial year 2022-23 on March 11.

    Andhra Pradesh Budget 2022: When will it be tabled? What can be expected?-dnm
    Vijayawada, First Published Mar 7, 2022, 9:56 AM IST

    Vijayawada: The Budget session of Andhra Pradesh Assembly 2022-23 is set to begin on Monday with the customary speech of Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan to the joint session of both the Legislative Council and Legislative Assembly at 11 am.

    The Business Advisory Committee will meet after the Governor’s address and decide on the duration of the session with indications that it may be conducted for at least 10-15 days.

    RP Sisodia, Special Chief Secretary to the Governor, visited the Assembly and reviewed the arrangements for the joint session with Balakrishnamacharyulu, Secretary of AP Legislature.     

    On March 8, the Legislature will pay homage to Mekapati Goutham Reddy, who died of cardiac arrest while serving as the Industries Minister last month.

    Though Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu decided not to attend the session as he vowed in the last session that he would step into the Assembly “only as the Chief Minister”, his party MLAs and MLCs would attend the session.

    The session is poised to be a stormy affair as the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the opposition TDP will be confronting each other over the High Court (HC)’s judgement on the government’s proposal to have three capitals and various other burning issues.

    Meanwhile, the Council Chairman K Moshen Raju and the Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram asked the secretaries of all the departments to prepare answers to all the queries raised by the members.

    They also appealed to the state police department to arrange foolproof security arrangements during the budget session.

    Last Updated Mar 7, 2022, 9:56 AM IST
