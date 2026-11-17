Cyclone Akvan is intensifying in the Bay of Bengal and is projected to hit the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts on November 20 as a very severe cyclonic storm, with wind speeds reaching up to 130 kmph, prompting authorities to issue orange alerts.

Andhra Pradesh Braces For Severe Cyclone Akvan Landfall On Nov 20

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 17 (ANI): Cyclonic Storm 'Akvan' over the central parts of the South and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm by the morning of November 19 and cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts around noon on November 20, according to the Andhra Pradesh Meteorological Department.

In an official statement, the department said the cyclonic storm had moved north-northwestwards slowly at a speed of 3 kmph during the previous six hours and remained centred over the same region. The storm was located near latitude 12.3°N and longitude 85.6°E, approximately 590 km east of Chennai, 630 km northeast of Trincomalee in Sri Lanka, 650 km southeast of Machilipatnam, 650 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam and 780 km south of Gopalpur in Odisha.

The department said the storm was very likely to continue moving north-northwestwards slowly and intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm over the Westcentral Bay of Bengal by Tuesday evening. Thereafter, it is likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm by the morning of November 19. According to the information, the storm is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Nellore and Visakhapatnam around noon on November 20 as a very severe cyclonic storm, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 120-130 kmph and gusts reaching 145 kmph. The department has issued an Orange Alert for the Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts.

Meanwhile, in Odisha, Rayagada District Magistrate Ashutosh Kulkarni said the district administration had made preparations in view of the heavy rainfall forecast for November 18, 19 and 20. "Since we have an upcoming Cyclone Akvan, which is going to make landfall either on November 19 or 20, with the point of landfall somewhere in Andhra Pradesh, as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), and given that we are in the southern part of Odisha bordering Andhra Pradesh, heavy rainfall has been forecast. Accordingly, we have yellow and orange warnings for three days, November 18, 19, and 20, and we have made our preparations accordingly," Kulkarni said.