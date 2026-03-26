Eight people died, with several reportedly burnt alive, in a tragic road accident in Andhra Pradesh's Markapuram district. A private bus collided with a tipper lorry, injuring around 20 others. CM N. Chandrababu Naidu has ordered an inquiry.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep shock over the road accident that occurred near Rayavaram in Markapuram district in the early hours of Thursday. The incident involved a collision between a tipper lorry and a private bus near slab quarries, leaving eight people dead.

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CM Orders Inquiry, Expresses Concern

Several passengers were reportedly burnt alive following the accident. Speaking to officials, the Chief Minister enquired about medical assistance being provided to the injured.

District police informed that around 20 injured persons have been shifted to various hospitals for treatment, according to an official release.

CM Naidu expressed concern over reports that the death toll could rise further. He directed authorities to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the causes of the accident and submit a detailed report.

Police Detail Tragic Collision

The accident occurred while the bus was travelling from Jagityala to Kaligiri, Markapuram DSP Harshavardhan Raju said, adding that the bus caught fire after the collision and was completely gutted.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)