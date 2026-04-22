Three people died and one was critically injured after their speeding car rammed into a road signboard in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district. The group was returning home after taking one of them to Chennai for medical treatment.

In a tragic road accident at Ananthapalli in Nallajerla mandal of East Godavari district, near Veeravalli Toll Plaza, a speeding car rammed into a road signboard, leaving three people dead and one person injured. The injured person sustained serious injuries and was shifted to a nearby hospital by highway ambulance with the assistance of police.

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The deceased have been identified as residents of Gajjaram village in Tallapudi mandal of East Godavari district. According to Nallajerla police, Chaparla Hanumantha Rao, D Sagar, Chaparla Raju, and Gannina Narendra were travelling together at the time of the accident. The group had taken Hanumantha Rao, who is physically disabled, to Chennai for medical treatment and was returning to their native village when the mishap occurred.

Police said the accident took place when the vehicle hit a 500-metre caution signboard near the Ananthapalli Toll Plaza. Preliminary investigation suggests overspeeding as the likely cause of the crash. The impact of the collision was so severe that the vehicle was completely mangled. One person, identified as Narendra, sustained critical injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital. His condition is stated to be serious. Police have registered a case and shifted the bodies to Gopalapuram Government Hospital for postmortem examination.

Lorry Accident Disrupts Traffic

In another incident reported earlier this month, a rice-laden lorry overturned on the Andhra-Odisha interstate ghat road in Pachipenta mandal of Parvathipuram Manyam district on April 6, causing major traffic disruption for several hours. Officials said the accident occurred around 11 pm when the lorry, travelling from Odisha to Andhra Pradesh, reportedly overturned after its brakes failed on the ghat road. The vehicle blocked the entire stretch, leading to a traffic jam of nearly seven kilometres.

Passengers travelling towards Odisha and Chhattisgarh were stranded overnight, with children and elderly persons facing severe hardship due to the prolonged delay. Police later reached the spot and, with the help of cranes, cleared the overturned vehicle by around 6 am, restoring normal traffic movement.