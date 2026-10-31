ISRO has successfully launched the NVS-03 navigation satellite aboard the GSLV-F18 rocket, marking a significant milestone for India's space program and enhancing the indigenous NavIC system's capabilities for national navigation services.

Leaders Applaud ISRO Success

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Saturday congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) team on the successful launch of the GSLV-F18 rocket carrying the next-generation navigation satellite NVS-03 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Friday, hailing the achievement as a significant milestone in India's space programme Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary also congratulated ISRO scientists and the entire team on the successful launch of the NVS-03 navigation satellite, describing it as a major achievement in strengthening India's scientific capabilities, technological prowess and self-reliance.

In a post on X, Choudhary said that India was continuously achieving new milestones in space science under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The successful launch of the NVS-03 navigation satellite through GSLV-F18 is another significant achievement in the direction of India's scientific capability, technical prowess, and self-reliance. Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the scientists of ISRO and the entire team for this proud success," he wrote. He further highlighted India's growing achievements in the field of science and technology, saying that the country's scientific progress was enhancing its global standing while creating new opportunities for future generations. "Under the visionary leadership of the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, India is continuously setting new milestones in the field of space science. Today, our India is not only creating a new identity in the world through its scientific achievements but also opening the doors to limitless possibilities for future generations," Choudhary added.

PM Modi Praises Scientific Ingenuity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated ISRO scientists and engineers on the successful launch, describing the mission as an important step towards strengthening India's indigenous satellite navigation system, NavIC, and advancing self-reliance in critical technologies. In a post on X, the Prime Minister said that the satellite's enhanced capabilities would further strengthen navigation services and benefit people across the country. "Congratulations to our scientists and engineers at ISRO on the successful launch of GSLV-F18 carrying NVS-03. This mission marks an important step in strengthening NavIC, our indigenous satellite navigation system. Equipped with enhanced capabilities, NVS-03 will further our pursuit of self-reliance in critical technologies and support navigation services that benefit our people. The dedication and ingenuity of our space scientists continue to make our nation proud," PM Modi wrote.

Technical Details of the NVS-03 Mission

ISRO launched the NVS-03 navigation satellite aboard the GSLV-F18 rocket on Friday. The satellite successfully separated from the launch vehicle and was injected into its intended Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO). NVS-03 is the third satellite in ISRO's next-generation navigation satellite series, envisaged to ensure continuity of navigation services under the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS). The satellite carries an indigenous atomic clock along with procured atomic clocks. It also incorporates the L1 navigation signal in addition to the existing L5 and S-band signals, expanding the capabilities of NavIC.A The system is designed to provide coverage over India's landmass and an area extending 1,500 kilometres beyond its geopolitical boundary. (ANI)