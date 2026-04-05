Amritsar Police arrested two men with 4.13 kg of heroin, dismantling a network that used drones to smuggle drugs from Pakistan. The accused, with prior criminal records, had connections to Europe-based handlers and supplied drugs across Punjab.

Major Drug Bust in Amritsar

The Amritsar Commissionerate Police of Punjab Police have achieved a breakthrough in their anti-drug efforts, arresting two accused and recovering 4.13 kilograms of heroin from their possession.

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Details of the Smuggling Operation

According to police, the accused were procuring narcotics consignments from Pakistan using drones and supplying them across the Majha and Doaba regions.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that both accused were in contact with Europe-based handlers as well as operatives lodged in jail. The network was involved in smuggling drugs via drones from across the border and distributing them in various parts of Punjab.

He said he has dealt a major blow to the smuggling network.

Accused Identified

The arrested accused have been identified as Atish Suman (22) and Sukhwinder alias Sunder (28). Both have prior criminal records and were actively involved in drug trafficking.

Broader Anti-Drug Campaign Success

The Commissioner further informed that in 2026 so far, the Amritsar Commissionerate Police have registered 488 cases under the NDPS Act and arrested 840 persons. More than 31 kilograms of heroin and over Rs 18 lakh in drug money have also been recovered.

He added that the campaign against drug trafficking will continue, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend other members linked to the network. (ANI)