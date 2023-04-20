Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Punjab Police detain Amritpal Singh's wife at Amritsar Airport while trying to board London flight

    On April15, Amritpal Singh's main aide was arrested in Sirhind. According to Narinder Bhargav, DIG Border Range, the aide, Joga Singh, was apprehended in a joint operation of Amritsar-rural and Hoshiarpur police. Joga Singh was with Amritpal from March 18 to March 28.

    Punjab Police detain Amritpal Singh's wife at Amritsar Airport while trying to board London flight AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 20, 2023, 1:19 PM IST

    'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep Kaur was on Thursday (April 20) detained by Punjab Police from Shri Guru Ram Dass International Airport, Amritsar as she was trying to board a flight to London. Amritpal's wife was about to leave for London on the afternoon flight.

    Earlier, Amritpal Singh married Punjab-origin Kirandeep Kaur living in the UK, since then both were living in Jallupur Kheda which is Amritpal's village.

    Karnataka Election 2023: IT officials find 2000 DDs, 5000 sarees from KGF Babu's residence during raid

    On April15, Amritpal Singh's main aide was arrested in Sirhind. According to Narinder Bhargav, DIG Border Range, the aide, Joga Singh, was apprehended in a joint operation of Amritsar-rural and Hoshiarpur police. Joga Singh was with Amritpal from March 18 to March 28.

    According to Satinder Singh, SSP-rural, Amritsar, Joga Singh was the one who brought Amritpal back to Punjab on March 27. Joga, a Ludhiana resident, oversaw a Dera in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh.

    "Joga Singh was in direct contact with Amritpal Singh. He arranged shelter and vehicles for Amritpal Singh. He arranged for him to stay in Pilibhit and then return to Punjab," said Deputy Inspector General (Border Range) Narinder Bhargav.

    Karnataka Election 2023: Will EC successfully hide AAP's 'broom'? Here's all you need to know

    Prior to this, two men were arrested for allegedly harbouring Amritpal Singh. The arrested men are Rajdeep Singh of Babak village in Hoshiarpur district and Sarbjit Singh of Jalandhar district. On Friday night, Rajdeep Singh and Sarbjit Singh were both brought before the duty magistrate and placed on one-day police remand.

    Last Updated Apr 20, 2023, 1:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    With Surat court dumping Rahul Gandhi's plea, will Congress field Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad? anr

    With Surat court dumping Rahul Gandhi's plea, will Congress field Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad?

    Gautam Adani, Sharad Pawar meet in Mumbai; hold 2-hour discussion

    Gautam Adani, Sharad Pawar meet in Mumbai; hold 2-hour discussion

    Karnataka Election 2023: IT officials find 2000 DDs, 5000 sarees from KGF Babu's residence during raid AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: IT officials find 2000 DDs, 5000 sarees from KGF Babu's residence during raid

    Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi to address BJP cadre on April 27; campaign blitz from April 28

    Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi to address BJP cadre on April 27; campaign blitz from April 28

    Kerala: Bear trapped in well drowns while being rescued by forest department staff

    Kerala: Bear trapped in well drowns while being rescued by forest department staff

    Recent Stories

    With Surat court dumping Rahul Gandhi's plea, will Congress field Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad? anr

    With Surat court dumping Rahul Gandhi's plea, will Congress field Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad?

    football Lionel Messi Barcelona return: Javier Tebas 'hopeful', but will La Liga change rules to help sign PSG Paris Saint-Germain star?-ayh

    Lionel Messi's Barcelona return: Tebas 'hopeful', but will La Liga change rules to help sign PSG star?

    Gautam Adani, Sharad Pawar meet in Mumbai; hold 2-hour discussion

    Gautam Adani, Sharad Pawar meet in Mumbai; hold 2-hour discussion

    Rani Mukerji: Pamela Chopra's influence in Yash Chopra's life drove him to write beautiful parts for women ADC

    Rani Mukerji: Pamela Chopra's influence in Yash Chopra's life drove him to write beautiful parts for women

    Yo Yo Honey Singh in PROBLEM: Rapper accused of assaulting, kidnapping man- report RBA

    Yo Yo Honey Singh in PROBLEM: Rapper accused of assaulting, kidnapping man- report

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon