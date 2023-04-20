Punjab Police detain Amritpal Singh's wife at Amritsar Airport while trying to board London flight

On April15, Amritpal Singh's main aide was arrested in Sirhind. According to Narinder Bhargav, DIG Border Range, the aide, Joga Singh, was apprehended in a joint operation of Amritsar-rural and Hoshiarpur police. Joga Singh was with Amritpal from March 18 to March 28.

'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep Kaur was on Thursday (April 20) detained by Punjab Police from Shri Guru Ram Dass International Airport, Amritsar as she was trying to board a flight to London. Amritpal's wife was about to leave for London on the afternoon flight.

Earlier, Amritpal Singh married Punjab-origin Kirandeep Kaur living in the UK, since then both were living in Jallupur Kheda which is Amritpal's village.

According to Satinder Singh, SSP-rural, Amritsar, Joga Singh was the one who brought Amritpal back to Punjab on March 27. Joga, a Ludhiana resident, oversaw a Dera in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh.

"Joga Singh was in direct contact with Amritpal Singh. He arranged shelter and vehicles for Amritpal Singh. He arranged for him to stay in Pilibhit and then return to Punjab," said Deputy Inspector General (Border Range) Narinder Bhargav.

Prior to this, two men were arrested for allegedly harbouring Amritpal Singh. The arrested men are Rajdeep Singh of Babak village in Hoshiarpur district and Sarbjit Singh of Jalandhar district. On Friday night, Rajdeep Singh and Sarbjit Singh were both brought before the duty magistrate and placed on one-day police remand.