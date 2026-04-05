Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspected new-generation Amrit Bharat sample coaches in New Delhi. These coaches feature enhanced passenger comfort, new interior colour themes, and are compliant with HL3 fire safety standards for a better travel experience.

New-Generation Amrit Bharat Coaches Unveiled

The Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Saturday inspected sample coaches developed with proposed interior design and colour schemes for the next-generation Amrit Bharat coaches on April 4 at New Delhi station. These sample coaches have been thoughtfully designed to enhance passenger comfort, aesthetics, and overall travel experience.

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The coaches have been furnished with distinct interior colour themes, incorporating coordinated shades across key components such as PVC flooring, seat and berth rexine, snack tables, curtains, and lavatory areas. All materials used in these coaches are compliant with HL3 fire safety standards, ensuring a high level of passenger safety in addition to improved visual appeal.

The colour scheme offers a modern, elegant, and uniform aesthetic while maintaining durability and ease of maintenance. This initiative is part of Indian Railways' continuous efforts to modernise rolling stock, improve onboard ambience, and provide a safe, comfortable, and world-class travel experience to passengers across all segments.

Communication Infrastructure Boost for Western Railway

Earlier,Indian Railways has sanctioned an important project for strengthening its communication infrastructure in Western Railway with the approval of the provision of 4x48 Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) Backbone in Ahmedabad and Ratlam Divisions at a total cost of Rs. 398.36 crore. The project has been approved under the umbrella work titled "Provision of Kavach with communication backbone of Long Term Evolution (LTE) on balance routes of Indian Railways (Umbrella Work 2024-25)", which has an overall sanctioned cost of Rs. 27,693 crore under Works Programme 2024-25 (PH-33). A sub-umbrella work for Western Railway has also been approved at a cost of Rs. 2,800 crore, under which this project has been taken up.

OFC Backbone for Ahmedabad and Ratlam Divisions

As part of the approved work, 2x48 fibre OFC cables will be provided over 1929 Route Kilometres (RKm) across Western Railway. This includes:1456 RKm in Ahmedabad Division and 473 RKm in Ratlam Division.

This significant augmentation of the communication backbone will enhance the capacity, reliability, and efficiency of railway communication systems. It will also support modern signalling systems, including the implementation of Kavach, enabling seamless data transmission across the network. (ANI)