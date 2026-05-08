AMMK extended its support to AIADMK's Edappadi Palanisami to form the government. This comes as actor-politician Vijay's TVK, with support from allies, has staked its claim to form the government after securing the required majority.

AMMK extends support to AIADMK

In a major political development, Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMK) on Friday extended its support to All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in Tamil Nadu, while urging the Governor to invite the party to form the government.

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In a letter addressed to the Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran wrote that the party supports AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palanisami's claim to form the government. He urged the Governor to invite EPS to form the government and "be sworn in as the Chief Minister of the state." AMMK secured only 1 seat in the assembly elections. Dhinakaran, in the letter, said that MLA-elect Kamaraj S, supports the party stance. "I, TTV Dhinakaran, General Secretary of Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam hereby extend my full support to the claim of Thiru. Edappadi K.Palaniswami to form the new Government of the State of Tamil Nadu. Our Party Candidate Mr.Kamaraj.S who contested in Mannargudi Constituency (167) have been elected as MLA of the Constituency. Mr.Kamaraj.S MLA of Mannargudi Constituency (167) have also signed this Letter in support of the above claim. It is humbly requested that Thiru Edappadi K.Palaniswami be invited to form the new Government and be sworn in as the Chief Minister, of the State of Tamil Nadu," the letter read.

Vijay's TVK poised to form government

The development comes as actor-turned-politician and TVK chief Vijay is poised to take charge as the next Tamil Nadu Chief Minister after the party secured crucial support from key political parties, ensuring that the required majority mark in the 234-member Assembly is crossed.

The development comes after Vijay met Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Lok Bhavan, where he formally staked claim to form the government after consolidating support from multiple parties following the fractured mandate in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

TVK, which emerged as the single-largest party with 108 seats, had fallen short of the majority mark of 118 required to form the government independently. However, with the support of Congress, Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), the party has successfully crossed the majority threshold.

The CPI, CPI(M) and VCK, which won 2 seats each, extended their support to TVK, taking the tally of the party to the majority mark of 118 in the 234-member assembly, along with the 5 seats from Congress.

The CPI (M), in an official letter, conveyed its support to TVK for the purpose of forming a government in the state, while CPI extended "conditional support" to the Vijay-led party in favour of "stable, secular and democratic governance for the people of Tamil Nadu." Time shall now unveil what the tenure of Vijay as Chief Minister means for Tamil Nadu. (ANI)