Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Chennai for a temple visit and roadshow ahead of the Tamil Nadu polls. He launched a sharp attack on the ruling DMK, accusing the party of corruption and family nepotism, positioning the BJP as an alternative.

With only four days remaining before Tamil Nadu heads to the polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah intensified the BJP's southern push on Sunday, combining spiritual outreach with a sharp political offensive against the ruling DMK-led alliance.

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Spiritual Outreach and Campaign in Chennai

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Chennai, where he will offer prayers at the historic Kapaleeshwarar Temple in the Mylapore area in Chennai.

Following the temple visit, Home Minister Amit Shah will take part in a roadshow in the Mylapore area to campaign in support of BJP candidate Tamilisai Soundararajan, who is contesting from the Mylapore Assembly constituency.

Shah Slams DMK on Corruption, Nepotism

Earlier in the day, while campaigning in the Modakurichi constituency for candidate Kirthika Shivkumar, Shah delivered a blistering critique of the state government and slammed the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government, alleging corruption and nepotism.

Shah alleged that Chief Minister MK Stalin's primary goal is the elevation of his son, Udhayanidhi Stalin. "First Karunanidhi, then Stalin, and now his son. This family nepotism will never do good for the people of Tamil Nadu," Shah told the gathered supporters.

The Home Minister vowed that an NDA government would "end the DMK's corruption," positioning the BJP as the only viable alternative for transparent governance.

Addressing supporters, Shah said, "Our government will end the DMK's corruption... I want to appeal to ensure the victory of the NDA's BJP candidate, Kirthika Shivkumar, with a landslide victory."

Accusations on Women's Representation

Aiming for the opposition's track record, Shah accused the Congress and DMK of historically blocking women's progress in Parliament. He reaffirmed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to ensuring "justice for Tamil Nadu's women."

"Congress and DMK stopped women from coming to Parliament, and they also declined the seat increment of Tamil Nadu," he said. He added, "We assure on behalf of Narendra Modi that we will do justice with Tamil Nadu and India's women and defeat the Congress and DMK's plan."

Election Nears Single-Phase Polling

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4.

The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which includes the Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the NDA led by AIADMK, with the BJP and PMK as allies. (ANI)