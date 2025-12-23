Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Panchkula on Dec 24 to attend multiple events, including a 'Veer Bal Diwas' program, the inauguration of a statue of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and a police passing out parade, as reviewed by CM Saini.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today reviewed the preparations for various events scheduled for Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah's visit to Panchkula on December 24. The Chief Minister directed the concerned officials to ensure that all necessary arrangements are in place.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Veer Bal Diwas Commemorations

During the visit, Amit Shah will take part in Sahibzaadon Ko Naman' program on the occasion of Veer Bal Diwas. The program includes an exhibition on the life and sacrifices of Veer Sahibzadas, a sand art show, release of a coffee table book, and a vision document.

In a post on X, Amit Shah said the heroic saga of Guru Gobind Singh Ji's four Sahibzadas serves as an inspiration for every Indian to dedicate themselves to the motherland,. "Tomorrow, at the Haryana government's 'Veer Bal Diwas' event in Panchkula, I will pay homage to Guru Sahib Ji's Sahibzadas, symbols of valor and courage," Shah said.

Tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Amit Shah will inaugurate the statue of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, at Atal Park in MDC Sector-1. He will also visit an exhibition based on the life and thoughts of the late Prime Minister and inaugurate a large blood donation camp, encouraging donors by presenting badges.

Amit Shah's visit to Panchkula will take place a day ahead of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 101st birth anniversary.

Official Engagements and Final Arrangements

The Union Home Minister will attend the Police Passing Out Parade at Tau Devi Lal Sports Stadium, Sector-3. He will take the salute of over 5,000 newly recruited police personnel and address them, inspiring them to serve the nation with dedication.

A Haryana government release said that Amit Shah will be the chief guest at the Mega Cooperative Conference. He will address representatives from the cooperative sector and share his vision for strengthening cooperative movements in the country. After this, he will address the newly appointed police personnel during the passing out parade at Tau Devi Lal Sports Stadium, Sector-3.

All necessary arrangements have been completed by the district administration and concerned departments to ensure that the programs are conducted smoothly, the release said. (ANI)