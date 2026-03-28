Union Home Minister Amit Shah led a huge roadshow in Guwahati to bolster the BJP's campaign for the Assam Assembly elections. He also held a press conference in Kolkata, launching a sharp attack on West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a massive roadshow in Guwahati on Saturday, drawing huge crowds as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) intensified its campaign ahead of the upcoming Assam Assembly elections. Shah's roadshow witnessed enthusiastic participation, with supporters lining the streets to catch a glimpse.

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Shah also showered flower petals on the crowd, acknowledging the support and energising party workers. The vibrant show of strength comes as political campaigning gains momentum in the northeastern state.

Assam Election Details

The polling for all 126 Assembly constituencies will be held in a single phase on April 9, while the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4, the Election Commission of India announced. The BJP government, led by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, will look to secure a third consecutive term, while the Congress aims to defeat the ruling party to return to power. The Assam Chief Minister is set to contest from his traditional Jalukbari seat.

Shah Attacks Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata

Earlier in the day, Shah addressed a press conference in Kolkata, where he launched a sharp attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while unveiling the BJP's chargesheet against the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government. Accusing Banerjee of resorting to "victim card" politics, Shah said, "Mamata Banerjee has always played the politics of the victim card... But the people of Bengal have now thoroughly understood this tactic." He alleged that such strategies were repeatedly used during elections to gain public sympathy.

West Bengal Poll Schedule

West Bengal will go to the polls in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with results for both Assam and Bengal set to be declared on May 4. (ANI)