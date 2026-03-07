LPG Price Hike: Gas Cylinder Prices Increased Across Indian; Now Costlier By Rs 60
The price of domestic cooking gas cylinders has gone up by ₹60, making the new rate in the state ₹915. Commercial cylinders are also dearer by ₹115. Experts believe the ongoing conflict in the Middle East is the main reason for this price hike.
Despite the Centre's strict orders for all oil refineries to maximise LPG production, prices have been officially hiked today. As per an ANI tweet from March 6, 2026, a 19 kg commercial cylinder will now cost ₹1883 in Delhi and ₹1835 in Mumbai after a ₹115 increase.
