Union Home Minister Amit Shah will deliver the keynote address at the National Conference on 'Tackling Cyber-Enabled Frauds' in New Delhi. He will also inaugurate CBI's new Cybercrime Branch and launch the S4C Dashboard of I4C at the event.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah will deliver keynote address at National Conference on "Tackling Cyber-Enabled Frauds & Dismantling the Ecosystem" on Tuesday in New Delhi, the Ministry of Home Affairs said On this occasion, the Home Minister will preside over an Investiture Ceremony of CBI Officers and also inaugurate the New Cybercrime Branch of CBI and launch S4C Dashboard of I4C, MHA, as per the ministry.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

National Conference Details

A two-day National Conference on "Tackling Cyber-Enabled Frauds & Dismantling the Ecosystem" is being organized on 10-11 February at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in collaboration with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), Ministry of Home Affairs.

The CBI has been investigating cybercrime since 2000 and has upgraded its capabilities by establishing the Cybercrime Investigation Division in 2022. It serves as the nodal agency for investigating cybercrime affecting the Central Government and its offices, handling both cyber-dependent crimes and cyber-enabled frauds, the ministry said.

Key Objectives and Strategy

The conference is being convened at a time when, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's rapid digital transformation has significantly improved access to banking, governance, and communication, while simultaneously creating new vulnerabilities that are being exploited by organized cybercriminal networks.

The primary objectives of the conference is to build a shared understanding of the scale, trends, and evolving nature of cyber-enabled fraud in India; Examine the three critical pillars of the cyber-fraud ecosystem-Financial pillar (Mule accounts and money laundering), Telecom pillar (misuse of SIM/eSIM and digital infrastructure), and Human pillar (cyber slavery and trafficking into scam compounds); Strengthen inter-agency and public-private collaboration among law enforcement, banks, telecom providers, regulators, and technology platforms; Explore the use of Artificial Intelligence and data analytics to scale investigations with limited manpower; Improve mechanisms for faster fraud reporting, real-time fund tracing, timely evidence preservation, and better victim protection, the ministry said.

The conference seeks to drive a unified strategy to combat cyber-enabled fraud by strengthening prevention, investigation, technology adoption, inter-agency coordination, and victim-centric frameworks. Ultimately, it aims to safeguard citizens, disrupt criminal networks, and reinforce trust in India's digital ecosystem, as per the ministry.

Multi-Stakeholder Engagement

During the two days, the conference will witness participation from senior officials and experts representing Central and State Law Enforcement Agencies, Department of Telecommunications (DoT) Department of Financial Services (DFS), Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Public and Private Sector Banks, Cooperative banks /NABARD, FinTech Companies and Payment Platforms, Telecom Service Providers, Social Media and Cloud Service Intermediaries, Cybersecurity experts and domain specialists, International law enforcement and policy representatives. This multi-stakeholder engagement reflects a "whole-of-ecosystem" approach to tackling cybercrime. (ANI)