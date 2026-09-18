The third National Conference of ANTF heads will be held in New Delhi on September 22-23. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the event, which aims to review efforts against the drug menace and plan for a drug-free India by 2047.

The third National Conference of Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) heads will be held in the national capital on September 22-23, aimed at holding a comprehensive review and analysis of the collective efforts made by all concerned stakeholders in combating the drug menace in the country and deliberating on the future roadmap.

High-Level Participation and Goals

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to inaugurate the conference being organised by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Heads of Anti-Narcotics Task Forces from 36 states and Union Territories, alongside key government stakeholders, will participate in the event.

Following the successful completion of its first two editions, top sources told ANI that the third conference is being held on September 22-23 to reinforce the Central government's commitment to a drug-free India and to formulate a roadmap to achieve this goal.

"The conference will feature detailed deliberations on various aspects of drug supply, demand reduction and harm reduction, including their implications for national security. Participants are also expected to discuss measures to strengthen drug law enforcement in the country and the need for a whole-of-government approach to effectively tackle the drug menace," said the source, requesting anonymity.

Key Deliberation Topics

More than half a dozen technical sessions are scheduled during the event, covering key issues such as the role of ANTF and NCORD in achieving a Drug-Free India by 2047, dismantling drug networks and cartels, and strengthening demand-reduction initiatives through an integrated approach.

Other sessions are set to focus on the deportation and extradition of fugitives and narcotics offenders, financial investigation and Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances, improving the effectiveness of investigations and trials, and tackling challenges related to precursor chemicals, synthetic drugs and clandestine laboratories.

Deliberations are expected to generate actionable outcomes with a view to moving forward with strategy drawing upon the strength of various stakeholders. The NCB, states and UTs Anti-Narcotics Task Forces envision a future-ready partnership that integrates technology, intelligence, and community action to combat drug abuse and trafficking.

A 'Zero Tolerance' Approach

As part of its “zero tolerance policy” against drugs, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had directed all states and UTs in 2021 to establish a dedicated Anti-Narcotics Task Force. Shah had inaugurated the first national conference of ANTF heads from all states and UTs in April 2023, and the second on September 16-17 last year. (ANI)