Union Home Minister Amit Shah attacked the Mamata Banerjee govt in West Bengal, alleging a 'Bhaipo Tax' under a TMC 'syndicate'. He promised to end this 'syndicate raj' and revive closed industries if the BJP comes to power.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday launched a blistering attack on the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal, alleging that people in the state are forced to pay what he termed the "Bhaipo Tax" under a "syndicate" system run by the Trinamool Congress (TMC). While addressing a public meeting in Balagarh, Shah said, "Bengalis have to pay 'Bhaipo Tax' to the TMC's syndicate. Bid farewell to the Mamata government with Tata-Bye-Bye, and we will take care of straightening out the syndicate people."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Shah Alleges 'Bhaipo Tax', Vows to End 'Syndicate Raj'

He alleged that the syndicate system had crippled local industries, particularly the traditional boat-making sector in the region. "Balagarh's boat industry once provided employment, but the Mamata syndicate has brought it to an end. Forty-one factories were closed by Mamata Banerjee," he said, adding that a BJP government would revive the units. "We assure you that when our government comes, we will restart these boat-making factories," Shah said.

Targeting the state administration further, Shah claimed that corruption had become widespread. "Today, even to purchase cement, you have to pay Bhaipo-Tax. It is time to say goodbye to Mamata and end syndicate raj," he added.

BJP to Build Memorial for Ashutosh, Syama Prasad Mukherjee

The Union Home Minister also invoked Bengal's historical icons, praising Ashutosh Mukherjee and Syama Prasad Mukherjee. "This is the land of Bengal Tiger Ashutosh Mukherjee. His son, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, founded our party and sacrificed his life for the abrogation of Article 370," he said.

Shah announced that if the BJP comes to power, a memorial would be built in honour of the leaders. "A grand memorial for Ashutosh Ji and Shyama Prasad Ji will be built here at a cost of ₹150 crore," he said.

'Mamata's Time is Over,' Says Shah

He also attacked the TMC leadership, saying, "Mamata Banerjee's time is now over. She wants to make her nephew the Chief Minister." Shah urged voters to support the BJP. "In the Bengal elections, you have to press the button of the lotus symbol. It is to free Bengal's land from infiltrators," he said.

Pledge to Act Against Infiltrators

He further claimed that "infiltrators are eating away jobs of Bengal's youth" and assured that a BJP government would take strict action against them.

Shah Confident of BJP Victory Amid Extensive Campaigning

Shah said the ongoing campaign marked his extensive outreach in the state, claiming it was his "30th programme across Bengal" and asserting confidence that the BJP would form the government with a full majority.

The Union Home Minister will also address a public rally in the Pursurah Assembly constituency in favour of candidates from Pursurah and Arambag constituencies.

Election Commission Reports High Voter Turnout

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said that voter turnout in the ongoing first phase of polling for 152 Assembly seats in West Bengal stood at 78.77 per cent till 3 PM on Thursday.

The remaining 142 seats will go to the polls in the second phase on April 29, while the results will be declared on May 4. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is aiming for a fourth consecutive term, while the BJP, which secured 77 seats in the previous election, is making a renewed push to form the government in the state. (ANI)