The Delhi High Court has directed authorities to expedite steps to make the Super Speciality Block at RML Hospital functional, including recruitment for 217 posts, finalising outsourcing tenders, and completing construction and fire safety work.

Court pushes for RML Super Speciality Block to be made functional

The Delhi High Court has directed the authorities to expedite various steps for making the Super Speciality Block at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital functional, including recruitment against 217 newly created posts and finalisation of tender documents for outsourcing manpower. A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia passed the directions while hearing a petition filed by civil rights group Social Jurist against the Union of India and other authorities.

Construction and Fire Safety Review

The court took note of a communication from the CPWD stating that the terrace/roof of the facility would not be used for any public activity and that access to the lift of the Fire Tower and the ramp would be kept free from obstruction to ensure uninterrupted access during emergencies. It was also informed that two lifts of Fire Tower-II would be extended up to the terrace level.

The bench directed that the CPWD’s September 19 letter to the Delhi Fire Service be considered and an appropriate decision taken. The court further noted that the CPWD had stated that construction work involving extension of the lift shaft, lift lobby and other works would be completed within six months. It directed the CPWD to consider reducing this period to a permissible limit and file a status report informing the court about the decision.

Directives on Staffing and Recruitment

On staffing, the court noted that the Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, had agreed to the creation of 217 posts for the Super Speciality Block. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had subsequently communicated to the RML Hospital that approval of the competent authority for creation of the 217 posts had been accorded.

The bench, however, noted that RML Hospital had originally proposed the creation of 2,054 regular posts for the Super Speciality Block, but only 217 posts had so far been created. The Principal of the Medical College, RML Hospital, Dr Himanshu Mahapatra, who was present in court, stated that the functioning of the Super Speciality Block could commence with the human resources currently available. The High Court directed that the recruitment process against the 217 sanctioned posts be initiated and completed at the earliest.

The court also addressed the proposed outsourcing of manpower. It noted that the hospital had earlier informed the court that although the Ministry had approved floating a tender for outsourcing 1,318 posts, the tender process had not commenced because model tender documents were awaited. The court said the model tender documents concerning security, sanitation, administrative, paramedical and supporting staff were under process with the Directorate General of Health Services and the Integrated Finance Division of the Department of Expenditure. It directed the concerned department/agency to finalise the tender documents at the earliest and file a status report.

Status Reports and Next Hearing

The bench also directed the Delhi Fire Service, CPWD and RML Hospital to file status reports on the fire-safety proposal, reduction in the construction timeline and the manner in which the Super Speciality Block would initially be made functional. The matter has been listed for further hearing on September 30, 2026, and the High Court directed that it be placed high on the board. (ANI)