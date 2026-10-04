Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan criticised Uddhav and Raj Thackeray's protest against the CEC, calling it pointless. He urged them to work among people, stating they blame everyone from the SC to the PM for their election losses.

Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan on Sunday criticised Uddhav and Raj Thackeray for leading a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in Mumbai, saying there is "no point" of taking such marches. Mahajan said those unable to accept election results often blamed the Supreme Court, Election Commission, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

"There is no point in taking out such marches. If they have to blame someone, they start blaming everyone for the results that came against them in the elections. They speak against Supreme Court judges, the Election Commission, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Devendra Fadnavis, and in the end, they have nothing in their hands," Mahajan said.

He said the Thackeray brothers should work among the people instead of holding protests. "They should go among the people; that will benefit them. They did nothing while in power and after coming out of power, they have not gone among the people either. They did not even climb the steps of the legislature. There is no point creating a ruckus after everything is over," he said.

Thackeray Brothers Lead Protest, Target CEC

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday targeted Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and raised questions over the poll panel's functioning. The two leaders led a joint protest march toward the BMC headquarters against Gyanesh Kumar. Opposition parties have been demanding his resignation.

Uddhav Thackeray Slams 'Attack on Democracy'

Uddhav Thackeray said the protest was aimed at opposing what he described as an attack on voters' rights and democracy. "We are standing here today to overthrow the dictator," he said.

He claimed that the names of "13 crore people" had been deleted from electoral rolls across the country and alleged that voters had also been excluded in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.

Raj Thackeray Demands Cancellation of SIR

Raj Thackeray called for cancellation of the SIR exercise in Maharashtra."Our demand is that the entire SIR conducted in Maharashtra should be cancelled," he said.

He questioned the circumstances under which the revision exercise was undertaken."The law says that SIR is conducted if an emergency situation arises," he said. Raj Thackeray also alleged that a large number of voters were added during the Maharashtra Assembly elections and claimed that two crore voters were now being removed through SIR. (ANI)